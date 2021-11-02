NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

Name correction of city’s oldest public art sculpture moves forward; sidewalk chalk art coming to downtown

By SARA HALL

During a meeting last week, the Arts Commission agreed to move forward with correcting the name of the oldest sculpture in the city’s public art collection and, in another discussion, heard about preparations for a sidewalk chalk artist coming to town this week.

On Monday, Oct. 25, commissioners discussed a request by resident Skip Hellewell to retitle the sculpture by Ruth Peabody at Jahraus Park.

The statue, “Boy and Dog,” reportedly the oldest public art sculpture in the city’s collection, is mislabeled and the true story behind the artwork has been lost and misconstrued over the years, Hellewell explained at the meeting. He’s researched the history through public records and newspaper articles to discover the surprising story behind the sculpture. 

On July 26, the Arts Commission initially considered his request and directed Hellewell craft a brief suggestion for wording for a potential new plaque. Hellewell submitted his plaque language and, with a few minor adjustments from city staff (for format and style consistency with existing plaques), commissioners heard the updated proposal on Monday.

The plaque would list: The date of the original installation, Nov. 19, 1933; the new title, “Girl with Dog” and the artist’s name, Ruth Peabody; and a short description: “Isadora Kerr, a social worker in the Settlement Movement, commissioned noted sculptress Ruth Peabody to create Laguna Beach’s first public art as a memorial to her sister Helen. Funded In Memory of Helen Weiser, Who Loved Dogs.”

Weiser was an aspiring artist who moved to Laguna Beach from Philadelphia, Hellewell explained. She suffered from depression and died by suicide in 1932, according to family history and old newspaper articles.

To honor her memory, Weiser’s sister, Isadora Kerr, commissioned local artist Ruth Peabody to create “Girl and Dog.” Weiser loved dogs, was active in Laguna’s Humane Society and was Peabody’s student.

“Isadora, was distraught and wanted to do a proper remembrance for her sister,” Hellewell said. 

Name correction of city s oldest Boy and Dog

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The sculpture in Jahraus Park, currently titled “Boy and Dog”

Kerr also had an interesting story, Hellewell noted. She came from a prominent family associated with the development of Pennsylvania, married a doctor and had four sons. At some point, some difficulty arose in the marriage and Kerr went out on her own. She became a social worker and devoted her life to helping impoverished immigrants. 

“Her donation of the statue was a considerable sacrifice on her resources to be able to do this,” Hellewell said. 

The statue was created and the city made it part of the development of Jahraus Park and in an effort to create a village entrance, he explained. 

“It was a wonderful thing, but over the years the information that ought to have been retained was lost. So, the statue is now mislabeled ‘Boy with Dog’ and the other facts are lost…which I think is tragic,” Hellewell said. “I think it behooves Laguna Beach to do the honorable thing and provide an accurate rendition of what the statue is about.”

Hellewell contacted Kerr’s family, who were unaware the statue existed. They approved the wording and are excited about the memorial, Hellewell said. 

 The wording is well done, said Arts Commissioner Suzi Chauvel. It includes important facts and gives a bit of the story behind the sculpture, she said.

Other commissioners agreed. 

“We should really consider doing this because number one, it’s the first piece of (public) art (in the city’s collection), and (secondly), it’s got a history that needs to be corrected,” said Commissioner Michael Ervin. “I’m in favor of it.”

His fellow commissioners agreed and supported the idea. 

Staff will send the project out to bid, gather specific details (cost, size, materials, etc.) and return to the Arts Commission for approval. It will likely be on the agenda at the commission’s next meeting, scheduled for November 8.

Cost for the plaque will likely be between $400 and $600, Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl said.

Access to materials for plaques is currently challenging, she added, noting that the city still hasn’t received the K-9 plaque ordered in June. They are about six to eight months out, she said.

Although the exact dimensions won’t be determined until the project goes out to bid, the proposed plaque will be slightly larger than the usual size (4”x10”) in order to accommodate the text and ensure that it’s legible. It will still use the same standard format and layout of information as other city plaques.

Name correction of city's oldest Zinn at work

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts

David Zinn at work on his chalk art 

Also on Monday, Oct. 25, commissioners discussed the upcoming temporary chalk art installations by David Zinn in downtown. 

Zinn was scheduled to arrive in town this past weekend and his chalk art will start popping up on sidewalks in downtown this week. It will culminate with a final presentation, which will include opportunities for public participation (chalk will be provided), on November 6 at the Promenade on Forest. Cleanup is scheduled for November 8.

The city also has a promotion with Zinn merchandise prizes to encourage the public to share images of the installations they find on social media. 

There’s no map or directions to any of the art locations, Poeschl said. 

“The whole purpose of this installation is hide and seek, you have to go find them,” she said. “You have to go into the downtown and you have to go and discover them.”

Even city staff doesn’t know where Zinn will place his chalk art. It could be a location he’s inspired by or sees something on the sidewalk that ignites his imagination. 

“It’s all very spontaneous,” said Poeschl, who did a preliminary walk around with Zinn. She said it was wonderful to walk around looking at the sidewalk and seeing the sidewalk through David (Zinn)’s eyes, which made her look very differently on the world.

Zinn’s quirky creatures often interact with street fixtures or cracks in the sidewalk, merging the chalky imaginary world and real streetscape. 

He usually creates between two and three sidewalk drawings a day, Poeschl said, and since he’ll be staying in Laguna for up to two weeks, there could be quite a few colorful characters downtown.

 

