 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

All Hallows Eve at Three Arch Bay 110221

All Hallows Eve at Three Arch Bay

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Three Arch Bay is more of a “traditional” neighborhood trick-or-treat and less of a block party than Oak Street. Families with little ones wander up and down the streets, chatting and greeting one another, as kids and preteens run from house to house. 

all hallows sky

An eerie sky sets the Halloween mood

all hallows kids

Let’s go trick-or-treating! 

all hallows with cat

Although not a black cat, this one greets trick-or-treaters

