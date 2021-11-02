NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

City Halloween Costume Contest 110221

City Halloween Costume Contest was full of spooky fun

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The City of Laguna Beach held a Halloween Costume Contest on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Susi Q Community Center on the outside patio, whereby city staff, councilmembers and employees went all out to vie for best costume awards.

City Halloween Gladiator

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Community Development Director Marc Wiener won for the best individual costume dressed as a gladiator; Newport Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf; Director of Public Works Director Mark McAvoy whose team won for Best Department Costume dressed up for “The Price is Right”; Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis; Councilmembr Peter Blake; and Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen 

Taking home the trophies were Community Development Director Marc Wiener for the best individual costume dressed as a gladiator, while the Public Works Department won for Best Department Costume dressed up for The Price is Right.

City Halloween Shrimp Taco

Click on photo for a larger image

“Shrimp Taco & Hot Sauce” from Administrative Services

In addition to Public Works, among the other city department teams who participated were the City Manager’s Office who dressed up to pay homage to the “Path to Plastic Free campaign as part of the Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan”; Community Department reminiscent of “Yearbook Photos (i.e. Most Likely to Need a Knee Replacement by 40);” Administrative Services reps as “Shrimp Taco & Hot Sauce”; City Clerk’s Office reps as “A Zoom Meeting and Buzzer Timer”; Water Quality as “Pickleballers”; and Human Resources at “Shark Attack.”

Having a very difficult task of choosing the best costumes were the judges – Sande St. John and Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.

City Halloween A Zoom

Click on photo for a larger image

City Clerk’s Office reps as “A Zoom Meeting and Buzzer Timer” with Mayor Bob Whalen (center)

City Halloween Pickleballers

Click on photo for a larger image

Water Quality as “Pickleballers”

City Halloween Shark Attack

Click on photo for a larger image

Human Resources staff came dressed for a “Shark Attack”

City Halloween City Manager

Click on photo for a larger image

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis (second from right) with her office team dressed up to share the “Path to Plastic Free campaign”

City Halloween Judges

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Sande St. John and Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf

City Halloween LBFD

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Firefighters joined the festivities

 

