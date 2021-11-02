NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

57.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

Fair Game 110221

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

There are great things happening up at Riddle Field, you and your kids should get involved

Tom new picLast week, I made my way up the hill in North Laguna Beach, above Coast Highway, and came upon a community jewel called Riddle Field. What a discovery!

And now I find out that Riddle Field is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and more importantly, the community has big plans for the area.

Thanks to a generous $50,000 donation from the Offield Family Foundation and a matching $50,000 gift from the City of Laguna Beach, the field and the adjoining children’s playground area are getting complete facelifts.

First to the field: Sports Field Specialists, the leader in sports field construction, will begin a detailed renovation in late November with both infield and outfield sod replacement, a reconfiguration of the pitcher’s mound, a new infield skin and the complete repair of the warning track. The base anchors will also be updated to include both 60’ and 70’ basepaths, allowing for different age groups to enjoy the experience; and they’ll be a total irrigation modification for long-term upkeep. 

And that is only phase #1.

Phase #2 is also under design and includes a completely revamped playground for the young ones, and, it might not sound like much, a new updated drinking fountain that allows for liter refills. Finally, they’ll replace the rickety old bleachers.

All in all, the changes are exciting. It’ll be great for our local Little Leaguers who enjoy the field, so I asked Laguna Beach Little League President Doug Arrasin what he’s hoping the renovations bring?

“Well, the obvious first goal is to build our league back up numbers-wise to what it was pre-COVID,” said Arrasin. “We believe Little League baseball is the perfect medium for teaching our community lifelong lessons about sportsmanship, camaraderie and leadership, (so) we feel that the more kids we have in our program the better the community will be. But the pandemic was a big disruption, so this year there is a great focus on bringing those kids and families back to Riddle for Spring 2022.

“Another goal is taking another look at how our age groups are organized into teams and making some needed changes. Our goal here is to improve the playing experience for more ages so that kids are competing against similarly aged kids from other leagues and coming away from Little League with the best possible experience.”

And although they’re in early discussions, other plans for the 70th I’m told could include incorporating the anniversary celebration into new uniforms and the always popular player trading pins. 

Insiders tell me there will be a field rededication, and plans are in the works for a big reunion celebration bringing back Laguna Beach Little League alumni. 

The big part now, even though it’s early, is to get kids registered. The league offers playing opportunities for kids from 4-14 years old, and there are also a variety of volunteer opportunities for our families to get involved and support the players and the community.

According to Arrasin, “Our Spring registration period is currently open and in the Early Bird discount phase. If families sign up before November 21, they can save substantially on registration fees. More information is available at our website at www.beachbaseball.com/.

What a great time to be a kid!

And, if you’re sitting on the sidelines, or I guess in baseball parlance it would be in the bleachers, Riddle Field will still have other needs. That wish list includes a complete fence replacement, a new bleacher shade, new foul poles and upgraded batting cages.

Then, Riddle Field will truly be The Field of Dreams.

• • •

Today (November 2) is Council day. Closed session runs from 4-5 p.m., with the regular meeting beginning immediately thereafter. And what’s on tap, you ask?

First up on the Consent Calendar, nine items ranging from normal business activities, including minutes approval, money matters and investment reports. Basically, the rubber stamps.

Then a couple of the meatier matters including the approval for the continuation of virtual city meetings moving forward in accordance with state law changes; the approval of the city-funded concerts performance schedule for 2022; the adoption of a resolution establishing protocols for conducting future closed sessions pursuant to the Brown Act; and, finally, to approve a professional services agreement to complete a fiscal impact analysis for the proposed Laguna Residents First proposed ballot initiative.

That last item would allocate a not to exceed amount of $30,000 to Kosmont Companies to handle the analysis and another $4,500 for other related expenses.

Need more, okay now the Regular Order of business.

First up, a receive and file update on the Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan. This includes a series of programs and policy changes intended to positively impact residential neighborhoods (examples: use of single-use plastics, prohibiting the feeding of wild birds, proper bicycle storage, restricted park hours, etc.)

Next up is a resolution to amendments for the previously approved Local Coastal Program. This appears to mostly be intended to correct some clerical errors on CUPs, CDPs, including modifying some time extensions, all followed by a certification from the California Coastal Commission.

Lastly will be a review and approval of the 2022 City Council meeting schedule.

And, before everyone calls it a night, the meeting will be adjourned rightfully in honor of Arnold Hano.

You can watch all of the evening’s fun on Zoom at https://lagunabeachcity.zoom.us/j/91641723096

• • •

The City of Laguna Beach is joining in the “Celebrate America Recycles Day” with a free drive-thru document shredding event for residents and businesses alike.

The shred will take place Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the City Maintenance Facilities, located at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road. B-T-W, if you’re late, you’re out. No vehicles will be permitted to enter the drop-off area after 12 p.m.

There are limits: 10 banker-size file boxes per carload and no X-rays, three ring binders, hanging folders or file folders with metal clips.

Any questions, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling or call 949.497.0711.

• • •

On Thursday evening (November 4), you can join in on a Zoom webinar featuring Red Guyer, the longtime Laguna Beach High School Athletic Director and coach. Glenna Matthews will make the presentation on the man referred to as the “Laguna Legend.”

The program at 7:30 p.m., is hosted by the Laguna Beach Historical Society and will be recorded and posted to YouTube.

To participate, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81979170015.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.