 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

Haunted house + eerie night 110221

Haunted house + eerie night = a great cause

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Blake Draper, an 18-year-old senior at LBHS has been constructing his own interactive haunted houses since 2011. He was originally inspired by a neighborhood haunted house at the age of 8, and has been passionate about his creations ever since.

Haunted house Draper

Courtesy of Heidi Draper

Blake Draper at the entrance of the haunted house he created this year

Receiving assistance with just the framing of the structure, Draper creates the rest entirely himself which includes the themes, sets, props, design, special effects, lighting, costumes and make-up. It takes him about one month, then for just one night – which was Friday, Oct. 29 this year – he opened it to the public for a $5 ticket fee, as the monies he raises go to a local charity each year.

Haunted house Draper house

Courtesy of Heidi Draper

Blake has been collecting props for more than 10 years from flea markets, garage sales, haunted house conventions, and even gets specialized props for Christmas and birthday gifts

This time, he selected the Friendship Shelter and raised more than $3,500 to this charitable organization that does so much for so many.

Haunted house cast

Courtesy of Heidi Draper

Draper (back row second from left) with his 2021 cast of ghouls (family and friends) – Arthur Veyna, Mike Sadler, Patrick Freeman Jr., Mark Draper, Chris Freundt and Miguel Cabrera

According to Blake, he selected the Friendship Shelter because he has seen first-hand through volunteer work how much they care for the homeless population, helping to give people food, shelter, safety and opportunities that lead to a better quality of life. 

Haunted house costumes

Courtesy of Heidi Draper

Draper making costumes

Haunted house friends

Courtesy of Heidi Draper

Draper (far right) with two talented friends Cameron Taylor and Ariana Bonni from LBHS, who assisted in painting the entrance facade

 

