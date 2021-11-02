NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 88  |  November 2, 2021

Oak and Brooks Street Halloween Parade 110221

Oak and Brooks Street Halloween Parade returns with festive revelers and spooky specters

Photos by Scott Brashier

Although, sadly, there was no parade on Halloween last year, the traditional Oak and Brooks Street Parade and party was back with a big “Boo” for Halloween 2021. The annual event draws hundreds to show off their costumes and see how residents decorated their homes for the celebration. 

oak and crowds on street

Click on photo for a larger image

Crowds of costumed candy-seekers

Halloween is one of the most beloved and bedeviling occasions of the year. It is that one special night of the year when all of the spooky specters and menacing monsters come out to give everybody a severe case of the heebie-jeebies and eat a ton of candy! Many of them were out in style this year.

oak and dark sky

Click on photo for a larger image

A harrowing Halloween sky

Every October 31st, youngsters don their homemade and character-inspired Halloween costumes as they march up and down the street. On Sunday evening, trick-or-treaters and other revelers dressed in all manner of frightening and funny outfits for the annual block party and costume parade.

oak and pirates

Click on photo for a larger image

Ahoy, Matey!

Although the parade began decades ago, it’s morphed into a larger, more festive event than in years past. Organized by the street’s residents, the tradition brings out not only excited parents and children from nearby neighborhoods, but also groups from all over the county who yearn to get in on the fun. 

oak and avengers

Click on photo for a larger image

Captain America and Gamora

The Laguna Beach Police Department shuts down Brooks and Oak streets to cars, and it becomes wall-to-wall costumed kids and adults strolling along as residents hand out candy. 

oak and chickens

Click on photo for a larger image

Chicken dance

For more photos by Scott Brashier, go to slideshow below:

 

