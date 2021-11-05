NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 110521

Dennis' Tidbits 

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

La Niña and El Niño 

Dennis 5On Monday, local ocean temps were running at 61-63 degrees across the county, which is just about normal for the first week of November. It’s time to break out the wetsuits, although wetsuits were needed on several occasions even over this summer, as there was a lot of upwelling going on during July, August and September. Those are normally our warmest months for surface ocean temps as La Niña is back in full force – not that it ever left. 

If you’ll remember, a La Niña occurs when the easterly trade winds near the Equator blow much harder than normal and force warmer waters far to the west (in that zone) as significant upwelling occurs. That forces colder waters from the depths up to the surface. Those warmer waters are then pushed all the way into the Western Pacific.   

This domination of the colder waters tends to stump the growth of convection that normally produces strong thunderstorms over the Central and Eastern Pacific in the area known as the Tropical Convergence Zone. The northern jet stream is displaced farther to the north, so incoming Pacific storms riding on that jet focus most of their energy at the Pacific Northwest. This results in much wetter conditions while down here in Southern and Central California, we’re pretty much high and dry. That’s why Laguna just had its third driest season on record with only 4.4 inches. The Eastern Pacific blocking high expands and is stronger, so we pretty much get left out of the rain action.

The exact opposite occurs during an El Niño event when those Equatorial trades slacken considerably as that huge pool of warm water pushes back to the east, traveling thousands of miles to its final destination off the west coast of South America. There that huge pool of warmer than normal water begins to expand and spread northward, eventually making it all the way to the waters off the Pacific West Coast – and even farther north during a strong El Niño. 

The mega El Niño of 1997-98 saw water temps as high as 65 degrees as far north as British Columbia and that’s at least 15 degrees above normal for them. Locally, our water temps went on a 225-day run in 1997 when the water was 70 degrees or above that whole time. The winter of 1997-98 resulted in Laguna’s wettest season on record with 37.27 inches of rain with 66-degree ocean temps as late as Christmas day of 1997.

Just to refresh your memory, the original definition of El Niño goes back to the 18th or 19th century when Peruvian sailors coined the term to describe a warm southward current that appeared annually near Christmas off the Peruvian Coast, hence the name El Niño, Spanish for Christ Child. Throughout the year, a cool northward current prevails because of southeast trade winds, causing upwelling of cool, nutrient-rich water.   

However, during late December, the upwelling relaxes, causing warmer and nutrient-poor water to appear, signaling the end of their fishing season. Over the years, the warm southward current occasionally seemed more intense than usual and was associated with periods of extreme wetness along the normally very dry Peruvian Coast – like that found during La Niña events. These El Niños were called “years of abundance.” Thus, the first indication of residents here in California getting a wet year is when it gets really wet on the Peruvian Coast. 

Take notes. There’ll be a quiz in the morning. 

ALOHA!

 

