 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

After a rough start in life 110521

After a rough start in life, Bunker blooms as The Flower Stand shop dog 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Two years ago, Katie MacDonald, owner of The Flower Stand, wanted to adopt a dog, so she started searching online for rescues at local organizations – one being DoVE Project (Dogs of Violence Exposed) in Los Angeles. 

This nonprofit organization focuses on supporting the end of the dog meat trade in South Korea. DoVE Project provides shelter, nutritious food, veterinary care and lots of TLC for more than 400 dogs each year in South Korea. Many of their dogs are able to transition to homes in Southern California and some dogs remain long term in their shelter overseas. 

Little did MacDonald know that the five-month-old puppy (then named Scruffy) she fell in love with online was still in South Korea at their shelter (as a result of being rescued from a dog meat farm). 

“After the long flight over here, he was huddled in the corner of the cage and shaking,” MacDonald said. “It took him a while to adjust to being with me.” 

after a closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Bunker is in seventh heaven at The Flower Stand

Clearly, Bunker has grown accustomed to his job at The Flower Stand –and is thriving. “He is the most mellow dog you will ever meet,” said MacDonald. “He’s good with kids, he doesn’t bark – and he’s never had an accident in the house.”

According to a DNA test, Bunker is half Jindo and half Wheaton Terrier.

The Jindo is an indigenous dog native to Jindo Island in South Korea. The breed is one of South Korea’s Natural Treasures, prized for its loyalty and homing instinct.

MacDonald attests to Bunker’s devotion. “He is obsessed with me and won’t let me out of his sight.” 

“In South Korea, the Jindo is like a golden retriever in the U.S. – there are a lot of them,” MacDonald added. 

What’s in a name?

The MacDonald family is into golfing – big time – hence the name Bunker. Given Katie’s last name is MacDonald, it’s not surprising that her family is very Scottish. Her father is a world champion bagpipe player, and her brother even wore a kilt at his recent wedding (for which she created a spectacular one-of-a-kind wedding arch resplendent with roses and other delicate flowers).

Bunker comes with MacDonald everyday she’s at The Flower Stand, which – due to weddings and corporate functions – is around three days a week (for half days). “I’m a one-woman show,” she said. “My customers text me and I meet them here with their orders.”

Bunker is with MacDonald all the time except on weekends when George Nelson – owner of Fawn Memories in the Lumberyard Mall next to The Flower Stand – takes Bunker while MacDonald is busy with events.

 “George takes him to ‘Cars and Coffee’ at the Another Kind Café,” she said. “Bunker loves it. George and I call it co-parenting.”

“Bunker’s like a human,” MacDonald continued. “He loves going out to restaurants.”

Unlike a human, however, Bunker is so even-tempered and tranquil that he sometimes falls asleep standing up. 

after a Katie and Bunker

Click on photo for a larger image

Bunker doesn’t let MacDonald out of his sight 

A Southern California native, MacDonald’s path to The Flower Stand wasn’t without its share of detours. 

Combining two of her passions – art and nature – into her own business as a florist may have been a happy accident, but also a dream come true.

“I played tennis in college,” she said. “But I got injured and was home for a year. My first job was at the Montage as hostess at the Loft. I worked there for two years. But I’ve always been into photography and the artistic side of life – so my mother and I started touring art schools. Every week, I bought flowers from The Flower Stand for photo shoots.”

An unexpected turn of events

Over time, MacDonald became good friends with the shop owner, and when the proprietor was looking for someone to buy the shop, she asked MacDonald if she would be interested in buying it.

When MacDonald told her father what she wanted to do, he said, “I’ll get an office upstairs to keep an eye on you.” He still has his office up there.

“We have lunch together sometimes,” she said. No doubt Bunker tags along.

For five months, MacDonald trained with the owner and got to know the regulars. “I opened on July 1, 2016 and I fall more in love with it every day.” 

after a at door

Click on photo for a larger image

Bunker’s regular place at The Flower Shop 

However, things haven’t always been rosy.

For six months during the pandemic, MacDonald was doing flowers out of her house and business continues to be a challenge. “The price of flowers has gone up and so have my prices,” said MacDonald. “There’s been a 25-30 percent markup because of the shortage. I buy direct from growers and they couldn’t plant during the pandemic. Some flowers are flown in from out of the country and those prices have increased as well.” 

Yet these obstacles don’t appear to have diminished MacDonald’s love for flowers – and her business. “In addition to weddings, I’m doing a lot of homes and corporate events,” she said. “I love that side of it.”

Bringing visions to life

MacDonald adores helping her clients bring their vision to life. Whether she’s designing arrangements for events, tying a quick bow on a bouquet, or collaborating with companies, her enthusiasm and creativity is evident. 

“If you tend to a flower, it will bloom, no matter how many weeds surround it,” said philosopher and author Matshona Dhliwayo.

Although Bunker’s start in life was 6,000 miles away and full of darkness, there’s no doubt he’s found his rightful place with MacDonald –  and continues to flourish at The Flower Stand, where you will find him chilling out in the doorway.

The Flower Stand is located at 384 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.theflowerstandlaguna.com or call 949.494.1240. 

For more information about DoVE Project, visit www.dove-project.org.

 

