NewLeftHeader

mist

59.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

Breakers girls’ tennis in state championship 110521

Breakers girls’ tennis in state championship action today

Breakers girls' tennis team picture

Courtesy of LBHS

The Laguna Beach High School girls’ varsity tennis team is in CIF playoff action this afternoon. At 2 p.m., the girls will take on top-seeded Corona del Mar at CdMHS in the second round of the Division 1 State Championships. “I am so proud of these young ladies, they’ve earned this incredible accomplishment through their hard work and now have a chance to compete for the State’s CIF Individual Title,” said Coach Rick Conkey. The team, pictured above, (L-R) features Chloe Gagne, Laea Chesley, Katelyn Smith, Jessica MacCallum and Sarah MacCallum.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.