 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

Fair Game 110521

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Small diesel spill on Totuava Beach in final stages of clean-up after diligent efforts from Mission Hospital

Tom new picAlthough it paled in comparison to the recent Amplify oil spill off our coast (finally guesstimated at around 25,000 gallons), Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach was responsible for a 300-gallon diesel spill on Totuava Beach on September 29. It was, unfortunately, the second time in a year.

According to Mission Hospital officials, a generator fuel tank malfunctioned and leaked during a monthly test. The good news is, it was detected immediately, isolated and contained.

So, what has Mission Hospital done since then for remediation? Plenty.

First off, when I say the leak was contained, it was, in an area on the sand of the beach. In fact, a sand berm was created to surround the impacted area further protecting it from any contamination during high tides. 

Next, to remediate, it wasn’t as simple as walking down to the beach and changing out some sand. The area was only accessible by water, so Mission had to contract out for some landing craft to go in, remove the contaminated sand, then safely transport it out to a nearby barge located just off the coast. From there, it will be properly transported to a location where it can be safely disposed of.

That process is now fully underway.

At the same time, new replacement sand was ordered and, after a couple of delivery delays, it is actually scheduled to arrive today. Then, it too will be placed on a barge for delivery and then on to the beach via a landing craft.

Once the damaged sand is removed, the new sand will be properly put into place under the direction of an on-site geologist specialist.

When everything is complete, all the equipment and supplies will then be promptly removed, as will the temporary sand berm, and it’ll all be good to go.

So, everyone knows, the California Regional Water Quality Boards and the California Coastal Commission have approved Providence Mission’s efforts. 

Meanwhile, remember that faulty generator that got us in this mess in the first place? Well, it’s been taken out of service. Hospital officials are also undertaking a redesign of the housing and day tank controls which will include construction of a safety berm around the generator.

The hospital’s only delay for completion of this is permitting from the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development.

Providence Mission Hospital CEO Seth Teigen said, “We recognize that city staff and members of the City Council likely fielded a variety of questions about this diesel leak from concerned community members, and for that we apologize. While our data confirms that a limited amount of diesel was released, we also owe an apology to the community. Like everyone in Laguna Beach, we treasure our coastline.”

Good for them for doing things right to mitigate the original problem.

• • •

The holidays are quickly sneaking up on us but there’s still time to get creative and make some of your own seasonal decorations and greeting cards. What fun.

Carolyn Machado and Mia Moore will teach the Japanese craft of Kirigami over two weeks, November 10th and 17th from 1-4 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community Center. And, good news, take both classes for the price of one.

The art is made by a paper folding concept, sounds so simple, yet the end result will pleasantly surprise you.

For more info and to register, go here to LOCA Arts Education.

• • •

“Rocky Mountain High” – A Tribute to John Denver, featuring Ted Vigil, is coming to the Laguna Playhouse Thursday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 14.

The show promises to tell guests “what it was like for John to write songs like Rocky Mountain High, Annie’s Song and what it was like to be on the ship Calypso.”

To join this trip down memory lane, go to https://lagunaplayhouse.com.

• • •

In case you’re rushing to fill up your 2022 calendar, here is a list of recently approved City events.

Friday Flicks, Fortum Theatre, February 4, March 4 & April 1 at 7 p.m.

Sunset Serenade, Heisler Park, May 6, 13, 20, 27 at 6:30 p.m.

World Music at Heisler Park, Heisler Park, June 3, 10, 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Circus Bella, Bluebird Park, June or September at 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Music in the Park, Bluebird Park, July 10, 17, 24, 31 and August 7, 14, 21 from 5-7 p.m. 

Sunset Serenades, Heisler Park, September 9, 16, 23, 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Artist in Residence Concert, Festival of Arts, September 24 or 25, TBD

Promenade on Forest, Forest Ave., March-Dec. from 6-8 p.m. on Fri & Sat.; 5-7 p.m. on Sun.

• • •

Correction: Last issue I recognized Riddle Field for 70 years. Actually, Laguna Beach Little League is celebrating 70 years, this is 60 years for Riddle.

Thanks to readers like Frank Aronoff for keeping me honest.

Sorry for the decade misstep.

 

