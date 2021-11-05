NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

The Plant Man: your autumn garden 110521

The Plant Man: your autumn garden

By Steve Kawaratani

“When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.” – Benjamin Franklin

I used to assume that November is a gardening shoulder season, when the weather becomes cooler and leaves begin falling off the deciduous trees. Not true, as there is much to be completed in the garden besides raking your neighbor’s fallen leaves.

And while it is true that your garden is using less water, reduce frequency, but not the duration when watering. In Laguna, with the sun moving lower in the sky, trees and shrubs may only require weekly watering.

This is also the time to fill your autumn garden with pansies, calendula, foxgloves, snapdragons and stock, just in time for Thanksgiving. And, of course, your fallow veggie garden can now be filled with broccoli, carrots, lettuces radishes and peas.

Here are your November gardening questions…answered.

Q. How can I get my potted poinsettia to bloom again?

A. The first two weeks of November are generally the last date you may prepare poinsettias for holiday color. Potted plants should be placed in a closet each night for 14 hours, and then moved into light in the morning for a maximum of 10 hours. Continue for six weeks; you’ll have blossoms around Christmas.

Giant whitefly

Q. The leaves of my hibiscus are covered with a white, fuzzy and sticky mass. What’s up?

A. Your hibiscus is being infested with Giant Whitefly, which was first discovered in Laguna during October 1992. Although unsightly, the damage is not likely lethal. For aesthetic reasons, I recommend washing the pest off with a strong stream of water and/or simply pulling off affected leaves.

Rose slug damage

Q. Dear Plant Man: Why are my climbing rose leaves full of holes?

A. The culprit is likely rose slugs, which look like caterpillars, but they are not. This pest hides underneath rose leaves and eats through foliage. Treat by spraying Neem Oil thoroughly on the top and undersides of leaves.

While most of us can’t predict the weather with any degree of certainty, we can believe that cyclical weather, if not climate change, has changed how we should treat the worth of water. Please water responsibly; there is no need for your sprinklers providing water to clean the streets.

Be well and see you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

