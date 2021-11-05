NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

St. Mary’s hosts clothing drive 110521

St. Mary’s hosts clothing drive, delivers donations to Working Wardrobes

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Laguna Beach’s hard-working Episcopal Church Women (ECW) group organized a clothing drive in October and challenged the entire parish (and friends) to “Clean Out Your Closets” to benefit Working Wardrobes, an organization that provides clothing, counseling and skills to jobseekers.

They collected two carloads of donated clothing, and longtime members Cristina Calderone and Jane Swintek delivered them to Working Wardrobes on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

St. Mary s Calderone and Swintek

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s ECW members Christina Calderone and Jane Swintek deliver clothing donations to Working Wardrobes

The ECW group welcomes women of all ages and all walks of life to meet, connect and participate. Meetings are held monthly. 

The ECW group welcomes women of all ages and all walks of life to meet, connect and participate. Meetings are held monthly.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Laguna Beach is located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

