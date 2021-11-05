NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

COVID-19: 17 new cases and no new deaths reported 110521

COVID-19: 17 new cases and no new deaths reported in Laguna Beach this past week

Stu News Laguna is reporting COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis, as reported by the OC Health Care Agency.

This week, October 27-November 2, there have been 17 new cases in Laguna Beach and no new deaths, bringing the overall totals to 1,208 cases reported to date and nine deaths. 

During the past week, the county reported a total of 2,069 new cases, raising the total to 305,768 to date. The death totals for the county were 18 for the week, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 5,602.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 2, Orange County has performed a cumulative of 5,475,382 tests to date. There are 197 current cases of hospitalized patients in Orange County, of which 47 are in ICU.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call 714.834.2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the county’s data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated weekly by Stu News Laguna in Friday’s edition.

Data courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

 

