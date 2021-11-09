NewLeftHeader

few clouds

58.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Art in Public Places FP 110921

“Art in Public Places” – Canyon Spirits by Ralph Tarzian

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the 34th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Installed in 2000 at [seven-degrees] in Laguna Canyon, Canyon Spirits was created by Laguna sculptor Ralph Tarzian and funded by Deemark Partners. It is an approximately 36-inch by 30-inch five-piece metal sculpture, mounted on a three-foot high concrete pedestal. 

art in distance

Click on photo for a larger image

“Canyon Spirits” was installed in 2000 

The following statement from Tarzian explained his title: “These ‘Canyon Spirits’ [are] dancing forever in reverence to the natural beauty of our Laguna Canyon.”

Born in Fresno in 1923, Tarzian was born an artist – painting, drawing and sculpting since before he could remember. As reported by his family, some of his earliest memories were of building sculptures from wood and paper. The walls and shelves of his Laguna Canyon studio, where he worked nearly every day until 2011, were adorned with his work spanning 90 years. 

art in midrange

Click on photo for a larger image

Dancing forever in reverence to the natural beauty of Laguna Canyon 

After serving time in the Army during World War II, Tarzian married and studied art while working to support his family. He became an “artist’s artist” in Orange County, treasuring and seeking out the work of his colleagues, yet always staying humble as they too sought out and treasured his increasingly masterful work in bronze and stone. In 1966, the family moved to Laguna Beach and Tarzian established the sculpture department at Orange Coast College, where he was a professor of fine arts until he retired from teaching in 1984. 

Tarzian continued to grow as an artist, as a carver of marble, travertine, and alabaster and as a master of lost-wax bronze works that increasingly became sought after among collectors. After studying in Italy, he began to show work in galleries throughout the Southland and beyond. 

art in flip flops

Click on photo for a larger image

Tarzian was known for his female sculptures with elongated bodies, wearing sandals or flip flops 

He was a regular exhibitor at the Festival of the Arts, and served on the boards of the Laguna Art Museum and Long Beach Art Association, garnering awards for his work, public installations, and more recently, lifetime achievement recognition, including the 2010 Laguna Beach Art Alliance Art Star Lifetime Achievement award. 

After retiring from teaching in 1984, Tarzian began working solely out of his Laguna Canyon studio. He worked in his studio until 2011 and loved the community of artists who sought him out as a mentor. 

Tarzian passed away in June 2019 at the age of 95. 

Canyon Spirits is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Frontage Road.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.