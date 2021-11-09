NewLeftHeader

few clouds

58.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Chanukah CAN-orah 110921

Chanukah CAN-orah – A Menorah of canned goods

The construction of a CAN-orah is going to be the highlight of the Hebrew School Chanukah event at Chabad of Laguna Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m., and it is open to all community children. 

“We are always looking for new ideas to keep the kids at the edge of their seat. The CAN-orah was perfect,” said Perel Goorevitch of Chabad. The community is invited to partake by dropping off a bag of food cans (15 oz. standard cans) at Chabad, or sponsoring cans by donating at www.chabadoflaguna.com, and they will purchase the cans for you. Each dollar will purchase one can.

Chanukah Menorah parade

Courtesy of Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach

Chabad of Laguna Beach celebrates with a Menorah parade

Children and families will construct the CANorah Menorah at the event and candles/holders will be inserted for the Menorah to be kindled. Latkes, dreidles and gelt will be available for all attendees. All cans will be donated to the Laguna Beach Food Pantry after Chanukah for families in need. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Chanukah is about bringing light into this world. One can of food doesn’t seem like much, but a CAN-orah built with many cans is sure to add more light into this world, helping those less fortunate. 

Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, laguna Beach. Cans can be dropped off Monday through Friday. The deadline is November 23. (If they have stepped away, please leave your bag at the front door with your name inside). For more information, contact Goorevitch at 949.499.0770.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.