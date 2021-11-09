NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Coast Film Festival to present U.S. Mainland 110921

Coast Film Festival to present U.S. Mainland premiere of Waterman, a documentary about Duke Kahanamoku

The Third Annual Coast Film Festival (CFF) presents the U.S. Mainland premiere of Waterman, an original documentary on the life of Duke Kahanamoku, the revered surf legend and Olympian. Produced by Sidewinder Films and narrated by Jason Momoa, Waterman explores Kahanamoku’s journey and legacy as a legendary swimmer, trailblazer and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing, following the sport’s first-time inclusion in this year’s Games – a fitting tribute to his work promoting the sport around the globe. The film screens on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. To view the film trailer, go here.

“It is a tremendous honor for the Coast Film Festival to premiere Duke’s story in Laguna Beach, one of the epicenters of West Coast surf culture,” said Ben Warner, founder and executive producer of Coast Film Festival. “Waterman exemplifies our mission and commitment to entertain, educate and inspire the human spirit and it’s extra special for us to show this film to the legions of Duke’s fans in the area who are deeply rooted in the history of surfing.” 

Flying in from Hawaii and other parts of the country to attend Waterman’s Mainland premiere are Producers David Ulich and Dr. Steven Ungerleider, Director Isaac Halasima and Associate Producer Billy Pratt. All four will participate in the post-screening Q&A with CFF’s panel host, Outside TV’s Pat Parnell. 

“There couldn’t have been a better fit than to premiere Waterman at the Coast Film Festival, where organizers hold the utmost respect for Duke not only because of the surf and sport legend he was, but because of the cross-cultural breakthroughs he accomplished throughout his lifetime,” said Ulich. 

Waterman is one of two feature documentaries to be screened Saturday night as part of CFF’s Oceans and Surf-Culture Filmmaker Showcase. Also showing earlier that evening is Girls Can’t Surf, a story of a band of disparate women from around the world who dreamt of becoming world surf championships. Fiercely individual, competitive, ambitious and opinionated, these women came up against a male-dominated million-dollar industry and culture that wasn’t ready for them. The film screens on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $25-$375. For more information, go to https://www.coastfilmfestival.com/.

Coast Film Festival runs November 10-14 at Festival of Arts and the Virtual Film Festival can be viewed online from November 16-28. Opening Night (which is sold out) is Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 7-9:30 p.m. at Hobie Surf Shop, Laguna Beach. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Coast Film Festival is a multi-day film and art festival showcasing filmmakers, artists and social changemakers on topics related to the land and sea. Founded in 2019, Coast Film Festival crisscrosses the globe in search of diverse and inspiring films about people, places and cultures entrenched in lifestyle sports, outdoor adventure and environmental conservation. CFF is a member of “1% for the Planet” and donates a portion of the event proceeds to support up-and-coming filmmakers and a variety of environmental awareness and activism causes. To learn more, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com, or direct questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

