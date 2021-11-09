NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 110921

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi wondered who has visited this view spot – it’s the Fernando Street Park, on La Mirada Street, in Arch Beach Heights. 

Who knew? Mark Porterfield did, and he added, “not many know about it!” Indeed, the only other correct answers came from Armen Gasparian and Tina Haines.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new photo challenge.

Where's Maggi 11 5 21

Click on photo for a larger image

A view into the Fernando Street Park, off La Mirada Street

 

