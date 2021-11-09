Local veteran Eric Jensen honored at Palm Springs Air Museum Commemorative Ceremony
Residents of Laguna Beach don’t have to look far to find a hero. There’s one right here in town – Eric Jensen, who served as a Captain in the U.S. Navy, and was a combat veteran. In Vietnam, he flew 113 combat missions from an aircraft carrier.
Jensen was honored on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the 25th Anniversary Palm Springs Air Museum Commemorative Program, “Year of the Stealth.”
It was also their Veterans Day Celebration and unveiling of the A7 which Jensen flew in Vietnam.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Eric Jensen at the 2020 Fourth of July Celebration
They painted the plane in his squadron colors and put his name on the side. They also had two mannequins wearing both his flight suit and Captain’s uniforms and two display cabinets with all his memorabilia.
Many residents went to Palm Springs to honor him.
In Friday’s edition (November 12), Jensen and his wife Jo will talk about the ceremony and share their photographs of the ceremony.
Here is the story he wrote to be in a book Vietnam to Western Airlines. It was to be a collection of stories of pilots who flew in Vietnam and subsequently went to work at Western. The first book hit a chord and motivated other pilots to want to contribute. He has just finished volume four now which will be the last. The books will preserve the contributions everyone made when called by their country to serve.
Jensen said, “I personally feel these stories will further the understanding of individual efforts during the Vietnam war. Here is my story. One night mission in Vietnam. I wound up flying 113 missions. This one was one of the most memorable.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Eric Jensen
(L-R) Robin Pierce and Eric Jensen
You Are Never Alone On A Mission! By Eric Jensen
It is a story about a night mission over Laos that includes a vivid description of night operations on an aircraft carrier, from his wake-up, to his initial report to the ready room, briefing and man-up to his aircraft, to a complete description of engine start, taxi out and line-up for a catapult launch into the weather. As one of 22 attack aircraft launched that night, he describes the coordination required for those 22 aircraft to arrive in position after their missions and perform the recovery “dance.” With the aircraft landing in 60 second intervals, in the weather, without visual contact until 200 feet off the water and 1/2 mile from the carrier, there is little margin for error.
I knew I didn’t need to set my alarm for my mission brief at 0200. I did so anyway. At precisely midnight, flight operations commenced with the launch of fighter aircraft that would take up station protecting the ship from attack by North Vietnam. Our carrier, the USS Coral Sea, was on the midnight to noon operating schedule with another carrier operating noon to midnight. This provided round the clock availability of Navy aircraft for the war effort in Vietnam, from an area in the Gulf of Tonkin designated “Yankee Station.”
My room, which is located a few feet below the flight deck and forward, just under the end of the number one catapult, EXPLODES with the roar of two J-79 jet engines of an F-4 Phantom fighter in full afterburner. Simultaneously the catapult piston slams to a stop in a few feet and announces its sudden stop with an ear-splitting BOOM! It is very hot in my room and the addition of the now ongoing shattering noise makes sleep impossible. The launch will continue for some time until the last aircraft of this first event is launched. The lack of air conditioning produces a room temperature of over 90F and perspiration pools in the indentations of my chest as I lay on my bunk, wearing only my shorts. I decide to dress in my flight suit. I’ll try to get something to eat and cool down a little before my brief.
I arrive in our squadron Ready Room Four just in time to settle into a chair and start recording all the necessary essentials needed to fly the mission: launch time, recovery time, weapons type and load, assigned aircraft and emergency recovery time if my only radio fails.
I am a junior officer, a lieutenant junior grade, so I am always a wingman. My leader, a second tour pilot, arrives and does the same, as a closed-circuit ship’s TV comes alive with a launch brief from the intelligence center. We are briefed about our position, the weather and hostile enemy fire.
Each squadron on this launch is assigned different missions, so tonight my leader and I are flying together as a section – two aircraft. Our squadron flies the single seat, single engine, A-7A Corsair II attack aircraft. It is the Navy’s newest workhorse flying the attack mission. Before deployment we trained together for a year, practicing virtually every mission we might be required to fly, utilizing all kinds of ordnance. The discussion of specific procedures on how we will operate as a team is not necessary because our squadron has developed SOP (standard operating procedures) that remain the same for all of our basic squadron operations. We refine things by talking specifically about our rendezvous point, the weapons we would be carrying and the tactics we would use this night in the target area.
I am very tired. We have been operating all night on this schedule for 19 straight days. Our squadron, VA-82 (Attack Squadron Eighty Two) – the Marauders – actually functions as part of the air wing consisting of five squadrons and four detachments of support aircraft on board, yet we are independent of the ship and other squadrons. As such we are self-supporting, with our own maintenance personnel, close to 300 specialists. Every flight officer, in addition to flying combat, has duties assigned that collectively make the squadron function. As officers, flying combat is what we do when we are not working numerous jobs or supervising the 300 work center enlisted personnel who maintain, fuel and load our aircraft. Each one of us is intimately involved in this collective effort. I personally have five squadron jobs and stand an accumulation of four different squadron and ship watches.
Alcohol is prohibited on Navy ships, so we have no bar to retreat to or anywhere else for that matter to find solace or to decompress. The ship is all business. I am aware that I am very stressed, upset and weary from the unrelenting war fighting schedule. Just a few days ago I received a message to report to the chaplain’s office. On arrival, he gave me a Red Cross telegram informing me that my best friend, who I went to high school, college and entered Navy flight training with, was just killed in a plane crash at DaNang, Vietnam. This loss hurts deeply. Lieutenant Robin Andrew Pierce, I will miss you. I will find time to write a letter to his mother Helen, who lives just down the street from my parents.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Eric Jensen
Ready for takeoff
We have had 19 operational losses from our ship, and one pilot from our sister squadron, VA-86, the Sidewinders, was just shot down. The pilot, Lieutenant Commander Mike Hoff, was the squadron operations officer. Aircraft and aircraft crew losses have become almost routine now and I am not prepared for this reality. I personally try to insulate myself mentally from the constant emotional pain of these losses. I desperately cling to the belief that it won’t happen to me. My personal defense against the fear demons that plague me is to go intellectual and become hyper-vigilant about every aspect of flying. I talk myself into believing that if I don’t miss the one thing that tries to kill me, I can remain safe. I cling to these thoughts because when I climb the ladder into the cockpit I am alone. I have no one else to depend on. I may become my own worst enemy if I miss something, like a flicker of an engine gauge, if I mistake the accuracy of enemy fire, or worse, screw up a night carrier landing and hit the ramp. My two years of flight training has been very good and I have confidence. However, the mounting losses make me realize that I am in fact fallible and only with God’s help can I do this.
Stress is constant. I try to shut down all feelings, especially fear. I stay busy, and in my head try to avoid and deny these emotions. As I brief I am caught –suspended between the responsibilities to fly and continue to do my job representing America and its foreign policy, and to be emotionally strong, supporting my squadron and to show no weakness. On the other hand, inside, I AM SCARED. My fear inside builds with the loss of every additional pilot and the worsening monsoon weather, let alone the more and more accurate anti-aircraft fire we face on every mission. They say there are no atheists in foxholes during war. I learn the profound truth that it is true in airplane cockpits as well!
I am having real difficulty dealing with my fear and in desperation I decide to pray to help me deal with it. As it happened, I decided to add a step to my aircraft preflight walk-around which is the last thing I do before manning my aircraft. As I preflight I stop at the nose of my airplane, under the nose radome, checking it for security, and pause to make my peace with God. I dedicate the flight to the Lord and ask for His protection and for Him to keep me safe. As time goes on and bad things happen, this adds to my thoughts that I am not coming back unless He flies with me.
Our brief is complete and I will soon become a warrior, as I go to war alone in my airplane. We suit up with flight and survival gear, stop by maintenance control to read the aircraft fault history and sign for the airplane I will be flying. I step out of the security of the bowels of the ship and onto the catwalk leading to the flight deck. I pause while my eyes adapt to the darkness.
It is VERY, VERY dark and quiet as we steam slowly downwind into the night. The darkness is all encompassing. The ship’s hull is black and only a few waves cause salty foam to form on the ink-black sea. There is no horizon because it is overcast with the monsoon. Everything black blends into everything else that is black – the sea, the sky, the night. It is all just one black hole.