NewLeftHeader

few clouds

58.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Laguna Beach resident publishes first book 110921

Laguna Beach resident publishes first book

Susan Hough, a Laguna Beach resident for 12 years, has been working behind the scenes in our community for quite some time. Her organization, Wisdom Spring, raises money to build wells for clean water and education in India and Africa through work with local teens at Laguna Beach High School. Her work with them highlights leadership and grassroots organizing, culminating in a big “Walking for Water” fundraiser each Spring. Hough is teaching youth how to make a positive impact in the world as she makes a huge impact of her own.

Laguna Beach resident Hough

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Susan Hough

Hough experienced a profound shift in her life when she first encountered the works of Sobonfu Somé, a Burkinabe [from Burkina Faso] teacher and writer, specializing in topics of spirituality. Somé wrote three books: her first, The Spirit of Intimacy, looks at relationships and intimacy through the lens of African spirituality and teachings. She founded the organization Wisdom Spring to teach African spirituality to westerners and to provide drinking water to villages in West Africa.

Laguna Beach resident book cover

Submitted photo

Hough’s first book “Walking with Sobonfu” is available on Amazon

Now, Hough shares her story, wisdom and accessible rituals to find balance and connections in her debut book, Walking with Sobonfu: A Guide to Claiming Your Authenticity and Deepening Your Sense of Community.

What Hough didn’t realize, at the time, was that Somé’s books would lead her to a profound lifelong connection with the author. Through her friendship with Somé, Hough’s life expanded in deeper, more meaningful and more spiritual ways. Walking with Sobonfu chronicles Hough’s friendship with Sobonfu as they share experiences in North America as well as in Africa. The book is filled with the wisdom of both women and invites the reader to dive into the richness of their own lives through the rituals and ceremonies that bring about stronger connections to themselves, the earth and their communities. Her remarkable experiences are a tribute to the power of connection and friendship and are a powerful reminder of what it means to embrace one’s own voice and live from a place of deep authenticity. 

She is eager to share her story with the community. It is available on Amazon.

For more information on Hough’s book, visit www.livingyourgifts.com. To find out more about Wisdom Spring, go to www.wisdomspring.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.