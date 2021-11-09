NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

The city’s new free-ride pilot program 110921

The city’s new free-ride pilot program started Monday

The city’s new, free on-demand transit service pilot program, Laguna Beach Local, began Monday, Nov. 8. 

Laguna Beach Local is an on-demand, shared-ride transit service that provides residents access to local businesses, restaurants, retailers, government services, jobs and non-emergency medical care in the city. Residents can request a free ride when they want it, and the city’s smaller, hybrid-electric vehicles that can accommodate up to seven passengers will pick you up. 

“This on-demand pilot program [has been] introduced in direct response to resident feedback and allows us more flexibility and accuracy to supply transit service for residents while also meeting unpredictable changes in demand,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf. “You can use it for all kinds of daily trips like going to the grocery store, downtown, or meeting a friend for coffee. We look forward to the community’s feedback.”

The Citys new free ride car

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The service is available to residents along the former Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon and Arch Beach Heights trolley routes and through downtown. Simply request a pickup from any one of the former neighborhood trolley stops, as well as dozens of new “virtual stops” that have been added to better serve neighborhoods and downtown activity centers. 

Laguna Beach Local will operate Monday through Thursdays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays.

To get started, residents download the “TransLoc” app from the Apple or Google Play store. Or, if they already have the Laguna Beach Trolley app on their phone, click on the “Laguna Beach Local” option under “External Links.” 

Then use an e-mail and phone number to create a new user account. Step-by-step instructions on how to book a ride are here

Rides can also be booked without a smartphone by simply calling 949.497.0766 or by visiting https://ondemand.transloc.com

For questions or more information, contact Michael Litschi, deputy director of Public Works at 949.497.0303 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

