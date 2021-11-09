NewLeftHeader

Veterans of Foreign Wars to celebrate Veterans Day at Heisler Park

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 and American Legion Post 222 will proudly celebrate Veterans Day at Heisler Park Monument Point on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. sharp.  Musical prelude by the USMC band starts at 10:45 a.m. The public is invited. Seating is limited. Heisler Park is located at 375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

