 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Fair Game 110921

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Veterans Day…do you know what it really celebrates? Believe it or not, many get it confused

Tom new picThursday is Veterans Day or what used to be called Armistice Day, a federal holiday, observed annually on November 11th. But it didn’t start out as a way to recognize our vets way back when it was begun.    

The first “unofficial” observance of the day took place in 1919 when U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, on the one-year anniversary of the end of World War l, issued a statement saying: “To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations.”

Armistice, which means an agreement that is made to stop fighting by opposing sides in a war, became the official name of the Day when it was officially adopted by Congress on June 4, 1926. 

In 1938, Armistice Day was made more formal by becoming a legal holiday recognized as “a day dedicated to the cause of world peace.”

In 1945, returning World War II vets began wanting in on the day of celebration and having the recognition changed to recognizing all veterans, and not just those who died in WWl. However, that change wouldn’t be formally put into effect until 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the bill into law. At that time, Congress also replaced “Armistice” with “Veterans,” and it’s been known at Veterans Day ever since.

Today, there are several different days that Americans regularly confuse the meaning of in recognition. So here goes, Veterans Day recognizes the men and women who have served our armed forces; Armed Forces Day, celebrated in May, recognizes men and women currently serving our armed forces; and Memorial Day (last Monday in May), recognizes those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our armed forces.

So, this Thursday, find someone who has served, a veteran, and congratulate and thank them for their service. It truly is a special day recognizing so many that have done so much to protect our freedoms.

• • •

Retired Federal Judge Lynne Riddle will address the Laguna Beach Democratic Club discussing “how public education has been politicized and thrust into national and local headlines.” The meeting is tomorrow, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. It’s free and open to all with registration at https://thelbdems.com.

Judge Riddle has been loosely watching decisions and budgeting of the Orange County Board of Education (OCBE) for the past three years. She says what she’s found is “alarming.”

According to LBDC President Gwen McNallan, “The recent election outcomes in Virginia and other states show that school board issues – primarily “parental rights” in matters such as school choice, Critical Race Theory and vax/mask requirements will likely drive the outcomes of local, state and national elections, and public education in general.”

Judge Riddle has a doctorate from Syracuse University, taught undergraduates and graduates in teacher training programs at U.S. and Canadian universities for 10 years, then entered and graduated from University of California, San Francisco, Hastings College of Law

• • •

Don’t forget, (tomorrow) Wednesday, Nov. 10 is a Special City Council Meeting beginning at 5 p.m. It is a virtual meeting, with specific business handled within the council chambers. The Zoom log-in is https://lagunabeachcity.zoom.us/j/91641723096.

The agenda includes a number of Consent Calendar items including amending an agreement with Geotechnical Consulting for additional services to the tune of $10,000; approving two replacement marine safety rescue vehicles; an extension for short-term lodging enforcement with Willdan Engineering; approval of Riddle Field facility repair; a resolution certifying the City has the resources to fund some upcoming federal transportation improvement programs; a service provider agreement for emergency repairs of a generator cables for Boat Canyon sewer lift station; the use of a specific lot for the Top of the World Elementary drive-in movie; approval of a proclamation setting November 15 as Laguna Beach First Responders Day; and a recommendation to authorize the Mayor to notify the Board of Supervisors supporting Laguna Beach as one District.

There are also three items on the Regular Calendar. The first is to receive and provide direction for a Cost of Services Study begun almost a year ago on Community Development and Fire Department fee-based services; the second is a resolution approving a Conditional Use Permit for a remodel and expansion of a restaurant (conversion of Taco Bell to The Taco Stand); and, finally, a resolution to approve a CUP extending the Temporary Outdoor Dining and Parklet Program through January 1, 2024 to match the State’s program and the Promenade on Forest and an approval of a fee structure for Outdoor Dining Temporary Use Permits and Parklets.

• • •

This Saturday, Nov. 13 is the “Day of Kindness” in Laguna Beach. It’s a day where people are asked to rise up to bullying.

Here in Laguna Beach, the Ability Awareness Project will make this their annual public event in collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach.

So, here’s the plan: People are asked to turn off cellphones and make human connections with strangers through eye contact, meditations, conversations and dancing. Yes, that’s right, dancing!

What can you expect? Well, first head down to the Cobblestone Area next to Main Beach between the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. You’ll find music to enjoy presented by Jason Feddy, Djembe Fusion and Yeggi Watts

They’ll also be a special appearance by The Creature of Kindness: BigFoot, joining World Kindness founder Shadi Pourkashef, KXFM’s Ed Steinfeld and Lisa Farber from Laguna Beach Vibe for a Conversations in Kindness.

They’ll also be children’s activities sponsored by HeArtsy. They provide therapeutic art activities, music and kids’ yoga for the homeless, for at-risk youth and for special needs children. Their mission is “healing hearts through the arts.”

Finally, at the end of the day, 4:49 p.m. to be exact, will be a sunset meditation focusing on forgiveness.

Give it a try…the world certainly would be a better place without the fear of bullying.

 

