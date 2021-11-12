Behind the canvas: Artists on Artists series kicks off at foaSouth
By MARRIE STONE
Photos by Jeff Rovner
Inspired by Variety Studio’s Actors on Actors – an ongoing 14-season series that brings actors together for intimate conversations about their craft – mixed media artist Kate Cohen launched her Artists on Artists series at foaSouth last week. She invited fellow Festival of Arts artist Bruce Burr (who works in the same medium) as her first guest. The two took a deep dive into their artistic origin stories, inspirations, process and craft.
“The goal for Artists on Artists is to create an inside look into the lives of visual artists,” said Cohen. “In our scroll-down society, we all tend to just glance at art in museums, galleries and show settings. From jurors, to curators, to the general public, we’re all guilty of this. I feel by bringing conversations between artists to the front of people’s minds, it will serve as a greater enrichment for visual art. It’s my hope that Artists on Artists will create a better understanding of art by slowing down to sit with it and learn. Plus, it’s fun!”
Burr’s fashionista portraits provided the perfect counterpoint to Cohen’s flights of fantasy. While Cohen’s pieces are whimsical and stimulating, Burr’s work is filled with understated humor and subtle historical references. Tracing their artistic paths and influences, their different approaches to the process – from origin stories to present day – gave the audience a deeper appreciation for their work.
Mixed media artists Kate Cohen and Bruce Burr kicked off the Artists on Artists series at foaSouth last week
On a personal note, Burr’s work has always stood out to me. Full disclosure: My husband and I own “What Fresh Hell is This,” one of three pieces Burr brought for discussion. I’ve named the woman Dorothy, after Dorothy Parker (who generally receives attribution for the quote, which originated as “What fresh hell can this be?,” a phrase Parker uttered whenever her doorbell rang.).
Dorothy hangs near my espresso machine, so we spend a lot of time together. We commiserate about our days as I dip in and out of the kitchen for cups of coffee. For me, the power of the piece is how it changes according to my mood. In the early mornings, Dorothy and I swap stories about our rough nights. By mid-day, we’re consoling each other about our difficult lives. But come late-afternoon, Dorothy’s look has turned judgmental, no longer my empathetic co-conspirator. She scolds me for that third cup. “Get yourself together,” she seems to say.
Kate Cohen, host of foaSouth’s Artists on Artists series, poses with Bruce Burr’s 2021 piece, “What Fresh Hell Is This”
Burr created the still image from a movie he saw. Pauline Fredrick played the role of Jacqueline Floriot in the 1920 silent film Madame X as Floriot sinks into degradation after losing her fortune to a jealous and violent husband. In the film, Fredrick holds a pack of playing cards. In Burr’s piece, I imagine Dorothy gripping a pack of cigarettes.
The transference of the art from one medium to another changed in meaning and significance when the audience became the artist. It’s an interesting commentary on how art works in the world. By transmuting film to canvas, attributing a Parker quote to a Fredrick film, and hanging the piece next to a coffee machine, a 2021 experience about a 1920 film, holds just as much power but of a much different kind.
“To my mind,” said Cohen, “art that you live with, that remains relevant, that you learn from, or that you’re still engaged with for many years is what makes a successful piece.”
That anecdote set the stage for the rousing discussion that followed.
A crowd gathers at foaSouth for the debut of Artists on Artists
Both Cohen and Burr came from the Midwest. Cohen grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, raised by a mother who was a remarkable artist in her own right. She would often sneak expensive pastels and sublime papers to Cohen, whose father ordered her to stay at the dinner table until she finished her vegetables (a process that could take hours).
Burr, by contrast, was brought up in Rawlins, Wyoming, a tiny town known for its brutal weather. “I competed with the wind whistling into the screens. The blindness of it,” Burr said. “Art was a way to make everything seem a little kinder, a little sweeter, from the outside world. It allowed me to devolve entirely internally into my head.”
He always immersed himself in art – from creating his own magazine as a teenager to sketching fashion illustrations and designs – even if it took time to anoint himself an “Artist.” Drawn in by the New York fashion scene, luxury brands of couture, and iconic mid-century fashion illustrators like Kenneth Paul Block, Burr found himself fascinated by the notion that whole worlds could be created with a few simple lines. “Then I discovered Vogue magazine,” he said.
Burr poses with a piece from his EUGOV series, a title meant to draw the viewer’s attention and make them understand things aren’t as they appear
After sending a pile of 150 fashion sketches to Yves Saint Laurent’s home address in Paris, Burr moved to France and went to work for the famous designer. He spent five years working as Laurent’s assistant, but the U.S. government eventually called him home.
Burr continued his education in the States, studying English with the intention of teaching. His master’s thesis focused on Virginia Woolf, an artist who – like him – “found her focus by remaining oblivious to the rest of the world.”
Growing up gay in 1950s and ‘60s Wyoming, left Burr on the receiving end of a long string of bullies in junior high and high school. That explains, in part, why his path to art looks long and circuitous. “I couldn’t stand up in class without something hideous happening,” he said. These were the dark ages, when bullying behavior was aided and abetted by teachers who often doubled as football coaches. “When I came back to the United States from France, it brought all that back up,” Burr said. “I made a point of not being in front of anybody at any time. It was a nightmare. And I kept that going for a long time. Age didn’t change it. It’s just been within the past 10 years that I’ve gotten over it.”
Mixed media artist Bruce Burr poses in front of a Cohen painting
Being gay and leading a largely clandestine life informs much of Burr’s art. Apart from his fascination with fashion, his work often commentates on the fake and unattainable. Twentieth century Vogue magazine models – artificially manipulated and photographically enhanced – embodied impossibility and unrealistic standards.
“I also did a whole series of renaissance pieces. I enjoyed them because old portraiture is all fake.”
Burr brought his rendition of Henry III to the talk. He surrounded the piece with a familiar phrase – “What Fresh Hell Is This” – this time in Latin. “I like Henry in part because he was gay. I like the whole business of the glasses. None of it was real, even then, so I played with that. I like the idea of disposability in something perceived to be foundational.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Burr’s interpretation of Henry III can be seen in the background of his talk
In 2011, Cohen’s received a stage IV head and neck cancer diagnosis. The experience heavily influenced her current body of work, now on display at foaSouth. While undergoing daily chemotherapy infusions, doodling was the only way Cohen knew how to retain her essence, surrendering her body to doctors while keeping control of her mind through art. Over the following years, she understood the doodles weren’t simply sketches. They were the work itself.
“It freed me to explore,” she said. “I dreamed about a higher art that would someday be accepted [into the mainstream].” Cohen likens her doodles to the plein-air watercolorists of the 1920s, whose medium hadn’t yet been taken seriously. “Now it’s an accepted artform. That’s what I’m doing for the doodle.”
Both Burr and Cohen shared their struggles with dyslexia, a phenomenon seemingly common among artists. Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollack, Chuck Close, August Rodin, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg all experienced dyslexia.
Researchers are still studying a reported increase in creativity among dyslexics, but they’ve recognized an inborn aptitude for two-dimensional visualization and three-dimensional constructs. Burr said sometimes he’ll return to a painting only to discover he’s painted two left hands. Cohen complained about her chronic misspellings. But both artists said that compensating for the problem through photographic memories and reliance on auditory information has given them creative strengths in other areas.
Burr communes with a piece from his EUGOV series, perhaps a subtle nod to his dyslexia
Cohen lives surrounded by her own art. “I work across so many different mediums that it’s important for me to look at pieces that are 10, 15, or 20 years old because they will inform something new. Some grow and some don’t. The ones that grow are the ones I learn from.”
As for favorite artists and influences, Cohen called out Alexander Calder, an American sculptor known for his innovative mobiles. “Calder got nervous when he didn’t have his work with him, even when he was traveling to museums and gallery shows,” Cohen said. “He created a three-ring circus that would fit in separate suitcases. He’d travel with five or six suitcases wherever he went, three of them containing his circus. He had to have his work around him because it informed everything he did.”
Burr had no such inclinations to live with his work. He named Caravaggio as his favored artist, the dramatic Italian painter famous for recreating scenes of death, torture and violence. If one could choose two artists in opposition, Calder and Caravaggio might be the two.
Cohen and Burr covered a lot of creative ground within the hour. The talk covered topics ranging from pricing art and titling pieces to musical influences and knowing when a piece is finished. More important, it gave spectators a peek behind the canvas, and the many aspects of an artist’s life. While every path feels utterly unique, there are commonalities in the creative thought process.
Next month’s event, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2, will feature FOA artist Katlin Evans, a professor of drawing and two-dimensional design at the California State University Long Beach and California State University Fullerton. The events are free and always interesting.
The natural synergy between Cohen and Burr, their many similarities and notable differences, made for a delightful exchange
