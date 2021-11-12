The Palm Springs Air Museum honors Vietnam veteran Eric Jensen and aviation history
By DIANNE RUSSELL
On Saturday, Nov. 6, an integral part of our nation’s past became “living history” during a ceremony at the Palm Springs Air Museum. A restored A-7 Corsair 11 – the aircraft that Navy Captain Eric Jensen flew during his 113 combat missions in the Vietnam War – found a hallowed home. Along with Jensen’s uniforms and memorabilia, the aircraft – which was unveiled at the commemoration – is now on display for future generations.
Established in 1996, the Palm Springs Air Museum is committed to preserving aviation history and is dedicated to educating the public about the role Air Power played in preserving American liberties and way of life. The museum preserves, exhibits and flies aircraft from World War Two, Korea and the Vietnam Wars.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Former Navy Captain Eric Jensen
Jensen came to Laguna from the Los Angeles area decades ago and was a lifeguard here from 1958-1961.
Aside from being well known in town as a cherished veteran, Jensen is famous for his habit of raising the flag on the flagpole in his front yard at 8 a.m. and lowering it at sunset – a ritual he has performed daily for 35 years. The flagpole was courtesy of a former real estate client, and the anchor (from a Navy ship) at its base was found off of Catalina Island.
In addition to his wife Jo, several of Jensen’s friends were on hand to celebrate: Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert and his wife Amy, Don and Sally Ann Sheridan, Claus and Alison Hecht, Art and Michelle Veyna, Steve and Tricia Martin, Art and Jaime Smart, Mark and Hon Hodgkins, Matt Fisher and Susan Shea.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Brent Una
Jo and Eric Jensen at the ceremony
“It [the A-7] has found a new home here in the Palm Springs Air Museum and has been rescued from being lost to history,” Jensen said in his speech on Saturday. “We have had a personal relationship with this airplane and it had a big role in bringing us home safe, so in a way its story is also our story.”
Jensen and three fellow pilots were honored during the Museum’s 25th Commemorate Ceremony. As they took their places in history, it seems that the stories of these pilots are deeply rooted in their shared experiences – with each other and the A-7 Corsair 11.
These four pilots were part of the Attack Squadron 82, the Marauders, which was deployed from September 1969 to July 1970. Representing the squadron were Captain Shed Webster – who was Jensen’s roommate – Captain Doug Bradt and standing in for Commander Walter Moser, who lives on the East Coast, was his stepson Jim Wade. They all signed the plane, which had Jensen’s name inscribed on it. To add to the authenticity, his photo had been scanned into the cockpit.
Jensen keeps in touch with this group of pilots via monthly Zoom calls.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Jo Jensen
(L-R) Jim Wade (standing in for Commander Walter Moser), Capt. Eric Jensen, Capt. Shed Webster and Capt. Doug Bradt
“Together the three of us have flown over 300 combat ‘sorties’ in the A-7 and many of them were in this very plane,” said Jensen.
This A-7 plane, bureau number 152675, was the same airplane that Jensen flew for his first combat mission – on October 28, 1969 – from the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea in Vietnam. Captains Webster and Bradt also flew it at one time or another, according to Jensen. “It represented America, it represented you and me,” he said. “It was time for us to step forward and do our part for our country in the war in Southeast Asia.”
Jensen described the bond between aircraft and pilot, “The airplane is an inanimate object. When, as a pilot, we climbed the ladder and strapped in, it was the creation of a relationship. It becomes us. The airplane simply becomes an extension of us and what happens next is a magnificent thing. There is no describing this relationship and the exciting experiences that come and go in a flash, especially since we were the only one in the airplane.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Brent Una
Jensen with LB Police Chief Jeff Calvert
“This was a magnificent machine in its time. It replaced the A-4 Skyhawk airplane as the Navy’s carrier based primary light attack jet,” Jensen said. “The U.S. called the A-7 ‘SLUF’ Short Little Ugly Fellow. It carried 10 500 lb. bombs, an air-to-air defensive “Sidewinder” missile and two 20 mm cannons – the same load as the B-17 in World War II.”
During his presentation at the ceremony, Jensen said, “All of the aircraft you see in this museum represent where we have been and are a part of the foundation where we are going. They played an important part of our past because they represented all that is good about America. They were created to stand in harm’s way.”
In harm’s way
However, no one will deny that the pilots were very much in harm’s way. As Jensen said, “If the enemy is in range, so are you.”
During the Vietnam War, 98 A-7s were lost in combat operations and of the USS Coral Sea’s air wing, 23 pilots were lost, including Lieutenant junior grade Dave Anderson of their squadron.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Eric Jensen
Captain Jensen and his plane in Vietnam
With only 18 landings to his credit over a two-year training period, Jensen recalls his initial flight. “During my first combat mission in the airplane, I realized two things, that emotion had to be blocked out so you can fly the plane, instead of it flying you. And that the assignment was the entirety of two years of training compressed into two hours of combat expertise – for flying formatted and carrier aviation. I had to be a very precise flyer. During daylight, the airplanes landed on the carrier every 45 seconds and at night every 60 seconds. Precision had to be expert in every phase. I remember the advice I got, ‘Make your first approach your best approach.’”
Aftermath of war
Combat had its price and Jensen paid dearly. For years, he suffered with undiagnosed PTSD.
“I was flying with Western Airlines and watching a program about Vietnam,” he said, “I started crying and couldn’t stop, so I called an 800 helpline number they flashed on the screen during the movie.”
That began 23 years of counseling.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Brent Una
Jensen’s uniforms on display
“Once you go into combat, you never come back the same,” Jensen said. “You lose friends and then have to go right back into combat. It makes a mental imprint. So, when bad things happen, you think it’s a disgrace to show it – you’re trained not to show it, it’s safer, but you’re living the trauma of what happened. Many veterans ended up using alcohol and drugs in a downward spiral.”
Reliving trauma of Vietnam during 911
After the war, Jensen became a commercial pilot, flying for Western Airlines and then Delta – for a total of 25 years. (Delta Airlines bought Western in 1986.)
“On September 11, 2001, I was a pilot for Delta,” he recalls. “We were grounded for five days, and I kept watching it unfold on television. It brought everything back. I realized that I couldn’t fly any longer. It wasn’t moral or ethical, and I had to give up the career I had worked for a long time. I went to the VA and was counseled for three years – anger management and cognitive therapy. It was the hardest thing I did but the best thing. I needed to face it.”
However, Vietnam War veterans were not hailed as heroes when they returned home.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Brent Una
(L-R) Jim Wade, Eric Jensen, Doug Bradt and Shed Webster
“When I came back from the war where I lost a lot of friends, servicemen were considered persona non grata and called, ‘baby killers.’ I became an enemy in the country I had just defended. It was a feeling of rejection. I have been carrying the great load of combat for 50 years and not saying anything about what happened. I was living a life in the shadows, and I finally came out.”
Jensen is concerned that the mood has changed in the country – and not for the better. “We’re tearing each other apart. I defended the country – not to see it all torn up – but to preserve what’s best for everyone. It’s what life in military was about, and I have strong feelings about that.”
Guardian Angel
However, PSTD wasn’t his only battle. Eight years ago, he contracted MSSA and nearly lost his life.
Had it not been for his guardian angel, his wife Jo, he might not have lived to be honored at Saturday’s ceremony. The Jensens also give credit to neighbors Claus and Alison Hecht, the heart surgeon at Cedar Sinai, and Jensen’s daughter, who is an ICU nurse. (Jensen’s daughter lives in Aliso Viejo and his son lives in Hawaii.)
“The initial doctors had given up and asked me what I wanted to do with him,” Jo explained. “At that point, I had him flown via helicopter to Cedars Sinai Hospital where he had life-saving heart surgery.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The Jensens at home
The Jensens have been married 12 1/2 years. They met in Laguna when Jo traveled from London to Manhattan Beach on business – and visited her cousin Pauline who runs Kyne Dance Studio in town. She and Eric started talking in a church foyer on a Sunday when Jo’s friends didn’t show up and neither did Eric’s daughter and son-in-law.
“We started chatting, and he asked if he could show me around Laguna and then take me to the airport,” Jo said. “After six weeks of talking on the phone, he came to England to see me.”
As they say in the old adage, “The rest is history.”
Jo recently became a U.S. citizen after eight years of waiting.
Living memorial
Just as the A-7 is now a living memorial, Jensen hopes his life will be a tribute as well. “I want my life to be a living memorial to my best friend Robin Pierce, who died over there. I want to be as ethical and moral as I possibly can be. It’s the best gift I can give him – to live life at its best.”
From Jensen’s descriptions, it’s clear that the plane and its pilots are deeply entwined in the same narrative, one that many veterans are still living today.
To read Jensen’s chapter from the book Vietnam to Western Airlines – a collection of stories of pilots who flew in Vietnam and subsequently went to work at Western – that appeared in the Tuesday (Nov. 9) edition of Stu News Laguna, click here.