 Volume 13, Issue 91  |  November 12, 2021

13th Annual Sports Swap raises more than $12,000 111221

13th Annual Sports Swap raises more than $12,000 for TMS and LBHS PTAs

The 13th Annual Sports Swap, held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Laguna Beach High School’s stadium was a fun event for the entire community, with the LBHS and Thurston Middle School PTAs partnering together once again.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the line grew to more than 100 people waiting to enter Sports Swap right when the doors opened at 8 a.m. Sports gear and apparel in nearly every sport category was offered and sold at incredibly discounted prices, raising more than $12,000 for both PTAs, almost doubling the funds raised last year.

13th Annual Sports swap two kids

Photos courtesy of Sports Swap

Bringing home some cool sports stuff…even if it’s a bit hard to carry

KXFM Radio was on site broadcasting live with an inspired playlist of music and making announcements to the entire Laguna Beach community of listeners to come on down to Sports Swap and support both the high school and middle school students. Jedidiah Coffee generously provided its delicious gourmet coffee for free to all attendees. Troy Lee Designs, one of Sports Swap’s premiere sponsors, had a tent set up where they shared information on the importance of helmet safety, while doing live demos and handing out free stickers.

13th Annual Sports swap Troy Lee Designs

Troy Lee Designs, one of Sports Swap’s premiere sponsors

The Laguna Beach High School Athletics Boosters had an informational table on high school sports programs, with an on-site Boosters opportunity drawing.

For the first time, each attendee received a Laguna Beach Community Sports Resource Guide, created by Thurston PTA Treasurer Kelly Osborne that provides helpful information on all K-12 athletics and sports programs offered in the community.

13th Annual Sports two guys

Some dudes with their “new” boards

Sports Swap sponsor Cho’s Academy also had a table with information about martial arts programs.

Approximately 30 parent and student volunteers helped to make Sports Swap a success this year. Volunteers performed more than 130 pick-ups of sports gear from donors’ homes, with an additional 40 drop-offs. All unsold items were donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

13th Annual Sports check out

Volunteers at the check out table

Sports Swap thanks all of their sponsors, including Catch Surf, Hobie, Troy Lee Designs, The Ranch, Jedidiah Coffee, Stu News and KXFM Radio for their generous support as well as the PTAs. A special thank you to the awesome parent and student volunteers, without whom Sports Swap wouldn’t have happened. Also, a big thanks to LBHS Principal Dr. Jason Allemann, TMS Principal Joseph Vidal, LBUSD Superintendent Dr. Jason Viloria, Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dixon, Public Information Officer Dr. Shelly Spessard, Communications Specialist Kayla Holmes, Facilities Assistant Ann Moneymaker, and Administrative Assistant to the LBHS Principal, Deb Maya.

13th Annual Sports swap girl

She’s ready for that perfect wave

 

