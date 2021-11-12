NewLeftHeader

 November 12, 2021

Eleven LBHS student-athletes sign their Letters of Intent to play collegiately

Wednesday, Nov. 10, was the first NCAA signing day for the year for high school athletes. Students at Laguna Beach High School gathered midday in the quad at the stage area for a short ceremony honoring these student-athletes as they formally signed their National Letter of Intents to play collegiately next year and wear their college gear with pride.

Eleven LBHS student athletes group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

LBHS student-athletes signed their Letters of Intent and gathered at the Breakers table wearing their college-bound attire

The following athletes signed:

–London Boyd, Loyola Marymount University

–Isabel Foley, water polo, Villanova University

–Riley Gapp, volleyball, Concordia University

–Natalia Hagopian, volleyball, Northeastern University

–Ava Houlahan, water polo, Princeton University

–William Kelly, water polo, University of California, Berkeley

–Lela Mccarroll, water Polo, Marist College

–Lexi Parness, water polo, University of Indiana

–Sophie Reavis, volleyball, University of California, Santa Barbara

–Holden Seybold, water polo, United States Naval Academy

–Lauren Smith, water polo, Pomona Pitzer

Congratulations to all, athletes and parents!

 

