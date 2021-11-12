NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 91  |  November 12, 2021

LBHS FLOW program and Coast Film Festival 111221

LBHS FLOW program and Coast Film Festival teamed up to present a week of environmental activism to students

Laguna Beach High School’s (LBHD) FLOW program teamed up with Coast Film Festival to present a week of environmental activism (November 8-12) to students with presentations and films by famous athletes and filmmakers. LBHS’ FLOW translates to Freshman - Fire, Sophomore - Land, Junior - Ocean and Senior - Water. The LBHS FLOW mission is for all LBHS students to experience powerful connections with academic content, with each other and with their community. Students possess a deep understanding and awareness of their unique natural environment and the value of mindful citizenship.

LBHS FLOW presenters

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Scott Brashier

Coast Film Festival presenters address LBHS students in Breakers gymnasium

The week’s line-up:

–Monday, Nov. 8 - Big Wave Surf Champion Greg Long presented a program to 500 students about seeking the biggest waves around the world and, after a near death experience, realizing a purpose to educate the next generation about the trash in our oceans.

LBHS FLOW Tweto

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Ariel Tweto of “Into America’s Wild,” Greg MacGillivary, filmmaker and Pat Parnell, host

–Tuesday, Nov. 9 - LAND with local iconic filmmaker Greg MacGillivray and TV personality/athlete Ariel Tweto hosted by Pat Parnell.

–Wednesday, Nov. 10 - WATER with award-winning filmmaker Dana Frankoff and Pete McBride, National Geographic author, photographer and filmmaker who spoke about water and the Colorado River.

–Friday, Nov. 12 - FIRE with Kai Jones, Forrest Shearer and Elena Hight. These “Protect Our Winter” athlete ambassadors talk about seeking deep snow and fresh lines, climate change, drought and wildfires.

For tickets and more information about this weekend’s Coast Film Festival screenings, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com.

 

