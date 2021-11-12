NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 91  |  November 12, 2021

Letters to the Editor 111221

Letters to the Editor

Love me some pickleball

Oh, what a joyous sight to behold at Alta Laguna pickleball courts. Like a small child peeking around the corner at Christmas time; so was I peeking each day to see the progress of the pickleball courts at Alta Laguna. 

Our new courts are a sight to behold, bringing fun, collegiality and much needed exercise to Laguna residents of all ages. The focus and determination of the City Council, the Recreation Committee, Alexis Braun CS and our talented pickleball coach, Marc Freije, is to be applauded.

Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it. (William Ward)

So, I express great appreciation to those who worked hard to make our dream come true. 

Dr. Debby Bowes

Laguna Beach 

Stu News encourages Letters to the Editor and they should be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Deadlines for submission are Monday noon, for Tuesday publication and Thursday noon, for Friday publication. Stu News reserves the right to approve and/or edit all letters.

 

