 Volume 13, Issue 91  |  November 12, 2021

U.S. Bank gifts $10K to Laguna Beach Seniors 111221

U.S. Bank gifts $10K to Laguna Beach Seniors to educate seniors to prevent fraud

U.S. Bank recently contributed $10,000 to Laguna Beach Seniors to support the mission of providing educational programming for Financial Fraud Prevention for seniors.

“We are happy to continue our support for Laguna Beach Seniors and the work they do to keep seniors educated and familiar with the most recent and common financial scams,” said U.S. Bank & Laguna Beach Branch Manager Richard Frank. 

U.S. Bank gifts check

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Susi Q Center

(L-R) Nadia Babayi, LBS Executive Director; Stephany Skenderian, LBS Board President; Richard Frank, U.S. Bank Branch Manager; and Laurie Clack, U.S. Bank Customer Service Coordinator

Financial fraud remains the fastest growing form of elder abuse. Financial scams perpetrated against older people include a broad range of conduct – from outright taking of money or property to forging a signature on a legal document, such as a will or deed, to getting paid for care, products, or services and then not providing them. As people age, they are more likely to be home and within easy reach of devious telemarketers, home solicitors and online scammers.

“U.S. Bank really embodies what it takes to be a partner, far beyond the check. We are very grateful for their continued support over the years,” said Nadia Babayi, LBS executive director.

Located at 380 Third Street in downtown Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q operates independently as a 501c (3) nonprofit in collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach. The Susi Q also is the heart of an ambitious vision called Lifelong Laguna: a community and a nonprofit working together to make the town we love a better place for the rest of our lives. For more information, visit www.thesusiq.org

Community Possible is the corporate giving and engagement platform at U.S. Bank, focused on the areas of work, home and play. The company invests in programs that provide stable employment, a safe place to call home and a community connected through arts, culture, recreation and play. For more information, visit www.usbank.com/communitypossible.

 

