Council considers ADU ordinance, sandwich shop project, employee task force and SCE service reliability update
By SARA HALL
City Council has another varied agenda next week, including a new ordinance related to Accessory Dwelling Units, permits for Wigz Sandwich Shop and deli next to the historic Spigot Liquor, a professional services agreement to hire an experienced facilitator to lead an employee task force, and an update from Southern California Edison regarding service reliability.
During regular business on Tuesday, Nov. 16, council will consider amendments to the zoning ordinance and the Local Coastal Program to repeal and replace the city’s municipal code chapter and amend other sections relating to the regulation of ADUs.
Council reviewed a draft proposed ADU ordinance on April 6 and directed staff to: Conform the rental period to the minimum 31-day period for short-term lodging units; limit the maximum size to the 850 and 1,000 square feet allowed for ADUs subject to state law; and limit the number of stories to a single story.
Given the number of changes, staff presented the revised draft ordinance to the Planning Commission on September 15 and October 20. According to the staff report for Tuesday’s agenda item, commissioners recommended several modifications related to setbacks, architectural standards, elevated decks, upper story ADUs, location of ADUs, replacement parking requirements, secondary vehicular access and other development standards.
After council adoption, the LCP amendment will be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for certification.
Tuesday’s agenda item also includes consideration of appropriating $18,000 from the wastewater fund to perform a sewer rate study for ADUs. The city’s adopted sewer user charges do not include a rate for single-family residential properties with ADUs. A study is required to establish an equitable rate. Study results will return to the council for consideration and possible action.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Houses and hills in Laguna Beach
At the joint City Council and Planning Commission workshop on April 6, officials reviewed and provided input on the draft 6th Cycle Housing Element. The discussion included an ADU amnesty program, which could help bring currently illegal ADUs up to code and count toward the city’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment, which is 394 units for Laguna Beach’s current cycle.
The ADU program (program five in the Housing Plan section) in the draft Housing Element document is meant to ease restrictions on ADUs and provide incentives for their development or preservation.
Last month, planning commissioners also directed city staff to research incentives other cities are using to promote construction of new ADUs.
A Housing and Sustainable Development grant provides the city with technical assistance for an ADU toolkit project. The deliverables include a report on financing tools and resources to assist property owners in the construction of ADUs and a cost estimation tool. This project is currently underway and is being worked on by city staff, two members of the Housing and Human Services Committee and a consultant provided by Southern California Association of Governments. The project should be completed in about a year, at which time staff will present various programs for consideration.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy City of Laguna Beach/NBC Architect Inc.
A rendering of Wigz Sandwich Shop and the remodel of the historic Spigot building
Also on Tuesday, council will consider the necessary permits and a requested 50% historic parking reduction to convert an existing retail store to a sandwich shop/deli restaurant use with outdoor seating and alcohol service.
On October 20, the Planning Commission unanimously approved the plans for Wigz Sandwich Shop, which includes exterior modifications to the historic C-rated building located at 1802-1816 South Coast Highway, on the corner of Pearl Street.
The property, which also houses Spigot Liquor and a Quonset storage hut, is in the HIP (Historic and Interesting Places) District, which covers along South Coast Highway, from Thalia Street to Bluebird Canyon Drive.
Applicant and lifelong resident Zac Cornwell plans to launch the sandwich/deli restaurant, Wigz, with outdoor dining and the service of beer and wine in an existing retail suite with a total of 12 indoor seats and 15 outdoor seats. The proposed hours of operation are from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
A bicycle rack for eight bikes is also included in the plans.
There are four on-site parking spaces and a private storage (i.e. Quonset hut) are located toward the rear of the property.
The proposed change from retail to restaurant constitutes an intensification in use, in that the restaurant requires more parking (three spaces) than the previous retail use. To entitle the parking spaces required for the change, the applicant is proposing to construct one new parking space, a 50% historic parking reduction, and five outdoor dining credits, resulting in adequate parking for the site.
The applicant proposes modifications to both the South Coast Highway and Pearl Street elevations to restore and enhance the building. There were also several changes proposed to restore the exterior of the building as recommended by the historian.
On the parcel is a 7,500-square-foot building that was constructed in 1930 and is occupied by two commercial suites: Spigot Liquor store and the subject suite that is currently occupied by the Annalise Pop-up retail shop.
Spigot Liquor has been located at 1802 Coast Boulevard South since 1933. Past tenants of the 1816 storefront include Charles’ Wigs, which was the longest running tenant, from the early 1980s until closing in 2020.
The project includes displaying a historical/cultural exhibit inside the sandwich shop. A historic plaque will also be placed on the property to identify its historic status.
Cornwell’s father, Kelly, is in the process of purchasing Spigot. He’ll return at a later date with interior design changes and other improvements for the historic liquor store. He also has plans to rebuild and install the actual spigot on the Spigot barrel, which has been missing for decades.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The city is looking to create an employee task force will help develop an action plan for success
On Tuesday’s consent calendar, council will consider a professional services agreement with University of California, Irvine, division of continuing education, to provide facilitation services in the amount not to exceed $42,000.
The city recently conducted an employee engagement and satisfaction survey, and the contract up for consideration on Tuesday will hire an experienced facilitator to lead an employee task force.
The employee task force will help develop an action plan for success that will include addressing increasing employee engagement, workplace satisfaction, and fosters an organization-wide strategic planning and performance management process to continue serving the public effectively and efficiently, according to the staff report for the agenda item.
“The task force will also have a subcommittee to review the unique elements of the police department employee survey,” the staff report explains.
In another consent calendar item, council will consider a professional services agreement with Donnoe and Associates to provide employment testing services in the amount not to exceed $28,000.
According to the staff report, the police department has vacancies in the corporal and sergeant ranks and intends to fill the positions through the promotional recruitment processes. The city is seeking services from a third-party vendor to assist in developing the testing and selection materials to ensure a fair, equitable, relevant, and professional process that will identify the best candidate to meet the department’s needs and goals.
The results of this testing process will provide promotional eligibility lists that are valid for one year.
Earlier during regular business is an update on service reliability from Southern California Edison, as well as information about the most recent power outages in the city.
Also up for consideration by council on Tuesday’s agenda: Mills Act Preservation agreements for eight different properties; purchase of several police department vehicles; Fairview-La Brea underground utility assessment district; and Housing and Human Services Committee goals for 2022.
The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.
To participate via Zoom, you can click here from your computer or smart phone. You can also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you can text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
You can also speak in person in Council Chambers.
Comments can be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on November 15 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.
You can continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on November 16 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on November 16, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.