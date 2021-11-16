Fair Game 121621

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





It’s time to let the Surf and Sand Resort get on with their long-overdue renovations

The Surf and Sand Resort has been waiting far too long to make renovations and improvements at their property. Three years to be exact. And why? Because of the California Coastal Commission and community appeals.

Enough is enough, and here’s hoping the Coastal Commission will reject the present appeal before them at this Friday’s (Nov. 19) Regular Monthly Meeting.

The three concerns most often cited by those opposed to the project center around “a suspected expansion of the wedding gazebo into a blufftop café terrace; the conversion of office/retail space into a spa; and major renovations to the Sandcastle building.”

Yet I’m here to tell you, none of those items are in their plans. None. Surf and Sand Resort is trying to accomplish several things. First off, as one of the premier resort properties in Laguna Beach, the ownership group wants to upgrade and renovate the overall resort for the benefit of their overnight guests, especially at the rate they’re expected to pay.

That means renovations to the rooms, renovations to the lobby, where they’ll take two guest rooms and expand upon the arrival process, it means complying with ADA requirements throughout the property, along with new energy efficiency and safety requirements.

Notice that key word used twice there: requirements.

The resort will also redraw the parking plan with no, ZERO, new spaces, yet with an increase of ADA spaces and those to accommodate electric vehicles.

I spoke with management and they assure me that there’s nothing planned for the blufftop or the Sandcastle building. In fact, the only major work being done on property is in one of their eight buildings where they need to repair and improve the building’s foundation. However, that only requires work on 37% of the foundation which doesn’t even trigger the project as a major remodel.

People have an expectation when they come to the Surf and Sand Resort. We need to let the ownership meet that expectation and the acceptable conditions and that’s where we’re at now.

And we mustn’t ever forget that a 12% Transient Occupancy Tax is included on the overnight visitors of that resort, with those monies then going into the city’s coffers as one of their largest bases of support.

And for those of you who still think about this. Those specific tax dollars pay for roads and maintenance in this city, they pay for police, they support the Festival of Arts, and so many other things. Without them, we wouldn’t be the Laguna Beach we all know.

• • •

Last week was a Special Meeting for the Laguna Beach City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Here’s a quick re-cap, first on the Consent Calendar, agreed to purchase two Marine Safety Toyota 4Runners in the amount not to exceed $85,000; awarded $62,200 to Riddle Field Facility repairs, with another $9,500 in contingency; agreed to purchase two new cables for emergency repairs at the Boat Canyon Sewer Lift Station in the amount of $53,200, with $5,000 for unanticipated other costs; approved a use of Lot 10 at no-charge on December 10th for a Top of the World Elementary Drive-In Movie sponsored by the TOW PTA; and approved support for Laguna Beach to be one district in proposed redistricting drawings.

One item on Short-Term Lodging Enforcement was pulled for further discussion and subsequently passed unanimously. It was to extend Willdan Engineering for short-term lodging enforcement through June 30, 2022.

On the Regular Order of business, two main items were discussed.

The first was for a Conditional Use Permit for a 699 South Coast Highway restaurant remodel and expansion which includes beer and wine service.

The CUP passed, 4-1, with Councilmember George Weiss voting no.

One condition was added calling for three of the tandem spaces being reserved for employees and marked accordingly.

The other item was the extension of the Temporary Outdoor Dining and Parklet Program through January 1, 2024. The item carried 5-0.

They also approved a fee structure through permits in order to recover some lost parking revenues. They also agreed to revisit after one year to review.

• • •

Tonight at 5 p.m. is our next City Council meeting via Zoom. Here’s the complete agenda.

The Consent Council includes a variety of items including the adoption of resolutions approving Mills Act Preservation Agreements, allowing property owners tax savings to maintain and/or rehabilitate historic structures/cottages and includes eight specific properties in town; and, the purchase of a variety of new police vehicles.

Under Regular Order is a proposed Fairview-La Brea Underground Utility Assessment District calling for nearly $300,000 in appropriations for the Street Light and Utility Fund; along with a CUP for the conversion of a retail store to a deli use and allowing a 50% parking reduction using credits elsewhere.

To Zoom in, go here.

• • •

If you’re looking for something to do this Friday, here’s an idea that can be more than fun! City Councilmember Peter Blake is doing a KX FM Takeover beginning at 7 p.m.

First off, it’s a fundraiser, so Peter will do his best to help raise money for our local non-profit radio station. He can certainly use your help by calling in at 949.715.5936 or directly donating at www.kxfmradio.org/peter-blake-takeover/.

Here’s what Councilmember Blake says he has planned, “In between cheesy ‘80s songs, you know I’m going to get bored and wanna talk sh*t about my political opponents and their lapdogs on the dais.”

First off, he said that, not me. I’m just quoting.

But if you’re listening at home and promise not to drive, I have an idea for a drinking game to attach to Peter’s time in the studio. You get your friends together and everyone drinks each time the words “Village Laguna” are mentioned.

Please use caution…this is intended to be fun.

• • •

According to Laguna Beach resident Denny Freidenrich, dozens of El Hathaway’s friends gathered near Las Brisas for the dedication of Marlo Bartels’ two ceramic benches in his name on Sunday.

The benches are beautiful and allow for a great spot to relax and enjoy an incredible view.

• • •

Lend an arm next Monday, Nov. 22 and have your blood donated in the American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Community and Susi Q Center. It’s an officially backed city event.

The blood drive goes from noon to 6 p.m. in the Art & Community Room.

You can make an appointment by going to www.RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code: Laguna Beach.

• • •

There’s an outbreak of Canine Influenza occurring in Laguna Beach and it’s hitting dogs at a high rate. It’s highly contagious and contamination can come from almost any place dogs frequent, including common water bowls.

So, be careful out there.