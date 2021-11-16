NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

Chabad of Laguna to hold Surfboard Menorah 111621

Chabad of Laguna to hold Surfboard Menorah Chanukah celebration

On Sunday, Nov. 28, join Chabad of Laguna Beach for a Surfboard Menorah Chanukah celebration. Beginning at 2 p.m., come to the cobblestones near Main Beach for music and dancing with DJ Eldad, Variety Street performer and stilt walker, crafts for the kids, face painting, dreidels, latkes and lighting of the way cool Surfboard Menorah.

Admission is free and there will be Chanukah Slap band bracelets for all children.

Chabad of Laguna Surfboards

The iconic Surfboard Menorah, an idea created by Chabad staff in Laguna Beach, is constructed from surfboards donated by Laguna Beach friends and congregants. The Surfboard Menorah was designed by Steve Sachse and shared with Laguna Beach contractors Mike Tomkins and Tony Hempen, who generously volunteered their time to put it together.

Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. www.chabadoflaguna.com

 

