 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

Letters to the Editor 111621

Letters to the Editor

Flores’ letter strikes a chord with us

David Flores’ letter in last week’s Stu News, which raised the issue of patients brought to Mission Hospital for psychiatric care, struck a chord with us. In July 2020, our son, a diagnosed schizophrenic, was brought to Mission Hospital on a 51-50 (judged a danger to oneself or others) by the Laguna Beach police after he attempted to assault a police officer and a staff member from the Orange County Behavioral Health Service, who wrote up an account of the event. 

We do not know if the emergency room doctor consulted her [staff member] account of the attempted assault. Our son was there for two hours and given an Abilify pill. He was then released with a note to “call doctor.” We called Mission Hospital and were told “he is not our patient.” A few months later, on September 18, 2020, he committed suicide by stepping in front of a train near Trestles Beach.

We are grateful to the Laguna Beach police, especially Officer Brian Griep, who always treated our son with understanding and compassion. To say we are disappointed by his treatment at Mission Hospital is an understatement. As one of the police officers said, “I thought hospitals were supposed to help people.”

Anne and Dick Frank

Laguna Beach

