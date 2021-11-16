NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

Dick Metz and filmmakers discuss 111621

Dick Metz and filmmakers discuss Birth of The Endless Summer: Discovery of Cape St. Francis

By DIANNE RUSSELL

One of the highlights of the Third Annual Coast Film Festival was a panel discussion of Birth of the Endless Summer: Discovery of Cape St. Francis on Wednesday evening (Nov. 10) at Hobie Surf Shop. 

The film traces the three-year around-the-world journey of local surf legend Dick Metz, who was an early pioneer of surfing. It offers unique insight into the people and events that changed surfing and pop culture forever. Metz continued to evolve and preserve the culture as founder of the Surfing Heritage and Culture Center in San Clemente. Chasing waves eventually led Metz to South Africa, where he met James Whitmore – and introduced surfing to that part of the world.

The panel consisted of Vissla Founder Paul Naude; Laguna Filmmaker Richard Yelland; Metz; Pat O’Connell, surfer and star alongside Robert “Wingnut” Weaver in Bruce Brown’s The Endless Summer II; and Sports Broadcast Journalist Pat Parnell.

dick metz panel

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

(L-R) Paul Naude, Richard Yelland, Dick Metz, Pat O’Connell and Pat Parnell

At one time or another, Metz has been described as, “Surfer, playboy, explorer and entrepreneur.”

He is all of those things.

“Dick was a missionary of sorts,” Parnell said. “He had a passion for surfing and girls.”

“The idea for the film came about when Bruce Brown died,” said Yelland. “I knew Dick, and I got to know surfing when Bruce passed away. People of all ages were making tributes. Bruce meant something to them. I wanted to tell Dick’s story.”

Yelland admits that the pandemic gave him more time to delve into the details of the film.

dick metz ben and enrich

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Co-founders of Coast Film Festival Enrich Harris and Ben Warner

Beyond Metz’ reputation as a surf legend and his love for surfing, there’s one thing you must know about him – he likes to have fun. Well, there might be one other thing – he has a passion for adventure. Otherwise, why would he – in 1958 – leave for a round-the-world trek searching for waves – with only $2,100 in his pocket and no idea how he would do it. That $2,100 took him to Tahiti, Australia, Southeast Asia, India and South Africa.

Upon returning to California in 1961, Metz captivated longtime friend and filmmaker Bruce Brown with stories from his travels, inspiring The Endless Summer with his experiences and contacts.

Raised in Laguna (his parents owned a liquor store and restaurant on the boardwalk) he tells hilarious stories of life here in the “old days” with “Peanuts” Larson – and his association with Hobie Alter. A glimpse back at one story – a big draw for dates with the ladies would be a dinner invitation. “I’d catch a lobster and then buy a pound of horse meat at the local pet store for 35 cents,” said Metz. Not exactly “Surf and Turf.”

“You have the ability to tell a story in such detail,” said Parnell of Metz, who is 92 years old. 

Prior to embarking on his three-year journey, Metz put together a diverse bucket list: Go to Tahiti to see bare-breasted women, surf in Australia, visit Africa to see the tribes and animals, go to the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome and run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

dick metz four

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, Richard Yelland, Dick Metz and Roger German, Laguna paddleboarder, photographer and founder of “Our Epic Ocean”

Via steamers, hitchhiking (he once waited 17 days for a car to come by) and various other means of travel, Metz checked off all the items on his list in three years. He slept on the ground and ate peanut butter sandwiches – and worse. “It was lonely sometimes,” he said.

Serendipity played a large role in meeting James Whitmore in South Africa. After hitching a ride to Victoria Falls, Metz decided to go the full way with the driver and ended up having a lifelong friendship with Whitmore. Metz introduced him to board making and surfing flourished in South Africa. He stayed eight months and has gone back many times.

dick metz trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Ben Warner with Hobie Surf Shop partners Jake Schwaner and Mark Christy

When asked what advice he had for his younger self, Metz replied, “If it’s a passion, it’s not work. I went to five colleges and was kicked out. I love to party. When I was young, I was always looking for new ways to have fun.” 

He has the same advice for younger people. “Sometimes they are pushed by their families into one business or endeavor, but they need to have a passion for what they do.”

To that end, Metz established a scholarship fund – the Dick Metz Scholarship – facilitated by Debbie Naude. 

In response to a question from the audience, “How do you stay so young,” Metz replied, “Young girls, fast motorcycles and small waves.”

Perhaps all those titles – surfer, playboy, explorer and entrepreneur aren’t far from the truth. Metz’ passion for surfing has impacted its entire scope. 

Parnell said of Metz, “The ripple effect of his influence changed the surfing world.”

Virtual viewing

Although the Coast Film Festival is over, virtual viewing will be available beginning today.

–A selection of films will be available for viewing online from November 16-28.

–Tickets can be purchased before or during the 10-day watch period. 

–Screenings require a good WiFi connection and can be viewed on most common platforms like Apple TV and Android. 

–Content from the live Filmmaker Showcases and Short film block Q&As will be included.

For tickets or more information on virtual viewing, go to www.coastfilmfestival.com.

 

