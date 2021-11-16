NewLeftHeader

 November 16, 2021

Maestro Ami Porat leads the Mozart Classical Orchestra 111621

Maestro Ami Porat leads the Mozart Classical Orchestra in grand opening concert 

Maestro Ami Porat leads the Mozart Classical Orchestra (MCO) in the grand opening concert taking place Sunday, Nov. 21 beginning at 3 p.m. in the Laguna Beach High School Artist’s Theatre. The concert opens with the maestro’s newly minted edition of the Slavonic Dance No. 16, in Ab major, written by Dvorak upon advice received from Brahms. The program features the celebrated Mozart Flute Concerto in D Major, what many have called “his great contribution to the short list of works in the solo repertory.” It will be performed by principal flutist of the MCO, Patti Cloud. The performance closes with Haydn’s Bb major Symphony, No. 74 – a masterpiece in motion, a vibrant and humorous work that contributed to Haydn’s musical immortality well beyond Vienna. 

Maestro Ami Porat headshot

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mozart Classical Orchestra

Maestro Ami Porat of the Mozart Classical Orchestra 

Porat, the founding Music Director of the MCO, was born in Transylvania where he began his musical education as a pianist at the age of 6. Following the family’s move to Israel, he began studying the contrabass. Under the guidance of Isaac Stern and sponsored by a scholarship from the Rubin Academy, Porat won the prestigious America-Israel Cultural Foundation’s Grand Prize in 1969. He went on to Juilliard to study bass with Gary Karr and conducting with Jean Morel, while conducting his own chamber group in New York City.

In the years that followed, Porat played in orchestras throughout the world as bassist and principal bassist, learning seven languages in the process and performing under some of the greatest conductors of our time, including Bernstein, Giullini, Mehta and many others. His conducting career began at an early age when he was thrust into the role of substitute conductor for a school production. His conducting has paralleled his career as a recitalist and orchestra musician since that time. Porat has conducted orchestras and chamber orchestras in Europe, Israel and the U.S. He founded the MCO on Mozart’s birthday anniversary on January 27, 1980.

Currently in its 37th professional season, as Orange County’s resident chamber orchestra, the MCO has performed its concert series at multiple venues to critical acclaim. With the generous help of their sponsors, they are growing into a strong organization dedicated to serving the musical needs of the Orange County community and reaching far beyond. 

For online tickets, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

