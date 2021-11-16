Veterans Day 2021 commemoration at Monument Point draws patriotic crowd
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
Last Thursday, Nov. 12, on an exceptionally warm fall day, the community came together to honor our veterans. In Orange County alone, there are 130,000 veterans, the third largest veteran population (by county) in California.
The day also marked the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, who is buried at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. During the ceremony, attendees were asked to observe a moment of silence for those who died without names.
Click on photo for a larger image
75th Anniversary Program
Sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Laguna Beach 5868 and American Legion, it was the 75th Anniversary Program. VFW, formally the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, is an organization of U.S. war veterans, who, as military service members fought in wars, campaigns and expeditions on foreign land, waters or airspace.
The First Division Band greeted attendees as they took their seats. John Gabbard, Commander VFW Post 5868, welcomed the large crowd. The overflow sat on planters, the grass and many stood, trying to find some shade. The Laguna Beach City Honor Guard presented the colors. As sea gulls flew overhead, Bree Burgess Rosen performed a rousing rendition of the National Anthem.
Click on photo for a larger image
Flyover by C17, Air Force 452 Air Mobility Wing
Led by Scout Troop 35, the Pledge of Allegiance echoed through Heisler Park. It was followed by an invocation by Norm Abbod, Chaplain VFW Post 5868.
Mayor of Laguna Beach Bob Whalen said, in part, “We stand on free soil, we look out on an ocean that is safe for travel, and we stand under crystal blue skies without fear of invasion. None of this comes without sacrifice.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen
Arnie Silverman, Adjutant to VFW 5868, introduced keynote speaker Col. Charlie Quilter, “Charlie, who has been a member of our VFW post for over 25 years, enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve at age 17 and would go on to serve on active and reserve duty for the next 43 years. Much of his career was as an aviator flying the F-4 Phantom as well as the A-4 Skyhawk and OV-10 Bronco aircraft.”
Quilter was deployed five times to various conflicts including the Dominican Republic Crisis of 1965-66 and Vietnam where he flew more than 250 combat missions and became a flight commander. He later became a fighter-attack squadron commander at Marine Corps Air Station in El Toro.
“He has been awarded a number of decorations including the Legion of Merit and 17 Air Medals, but Charlie is most proud of serving with the Marines in combat where they were awarded two Presidential and two Navy Unit Citations,” Silverman said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Retired Colonel Charlie Quilter
Col. Quilter’s message (in part): “When I was a young guy, this holiday was known as Armistice Day. It celebrated the end – in 1918 – of what was then called the Great World War. Warfare then had become so brutal that politicians and pundits began calling it ‘the war to end all wars.’ Only it wasn’t. It was just the beginning.
“So today, the holiday is called Veterans Day. We gather and to celebrate –and thank – our veterans for their service to the nation. Over the past 80 years, our nation has sent its Armed Forces into harm’s way a number of times after the Second World War: China, Berlin, Korea (where we lost 37,000), Lebanon in 1958, the Dominican Republic in 1965 – many have forgotten about those two –Vietnam (where we lost 58,000), Lebanon again, Grenada, Panama, Desert Storm, Bosnia, Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq; plus a bunch more places that few Americans have ever heard of.
“In a way, our organization, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, exists to preserve the memory of our veterans’ service in these faraway places. But, our numbers diminish. Forty years ago, 18% of Americans were veterans. Today it’s 7%.
“In a few months, I will be 80 years old. I am acutely aware that, as a veteran, I am also a survivor. In Vietnam, I lost 25 friends. Twenty-five. It was a significant percentage of the people I knew as a young Marine. I think of them. Every day.
“Consider if you will the Marine Corps motto: ‘Semper Fidelis.’ Always faithful. Faithful to the Constitution. Faithful to ‘we the people of the United States.’ Faithful to our fellow Marines, to those above us, and to those under our command. Our oath commands us to “do the right thing.
“Since 2001, Marines have served honorably and courageously to bring peace to the people of Afghanistan. You should take pride in your service – it gives meaning to the sacrifice of all Marines who served, including those whose sacrifice was ultimate.
“And that, my friends, is what Marines are all about. It is what the Armed Forces of this nation is all about. It is what our Veterans are all about. The underlying message is: Take care of each other; take care of those in your responsibility; do the right thing.”
Not without touches of humor, Quilter’s speech included the fact that while serving in Iraq, at age 61, he was the oldest Marine present.
Click on photo for a larger image
(L-R) Frank Daniel VFW Quartermaster; Arnie Silverman; Pete Sandro, VFW 2nd Trustee and Post Service Officer; Norm Abbod, Chaplain; John Gabbard, Commander VFW Post 5868; Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and Mayor Bob Whalen
Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett presented the VFW with a Special Certificate of Recognition on their 75th anniversary. “Today we’re honoring our men who answered the call to defend this great nation.” Bartlett commended U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, a Laguna resident, who has diligently worked for the homeless, many of whom are veterans.
Beth Johnsen, American Legion Auxiliary president, thanked Sande St. John and Sandy Werthe, Reggie Christian of the Parks and Recreation Department and Richard Moore for their help in organizing the event.
Congresswoman Michelle Steel (CA-48) presented the Laguna Beach VFW 5868 with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition.
Click on photo for a larger image
Congresswoman Michelle Steel presented a certificate to John Gabbard
The program was concluded by a series of service songs by the First Division Band and the colors were retired by the Laguna Beach City Honor Guard.
For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below: