 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

The Port High School Student Union is open 111621

The Port High School Student Union is open and ready for local teens

The Port High School Student Union is officially open at Lang Park. The Port is a place where teens can hang out after school and offers a variety of activities to participate in, as well as tutoring and mentoring services. The Port is a melting pot of community groups and involvement, and was conceptualized and developed by Laguna Beach local teens and Boys & Girls Club staff.   

The Port High School Student Union’s Leadership Councilmember, Finn Flanagan, knows firsthand the work that went into organizing this into a reality. “I think having a space specifically tailored to teens is fabulous because while we are young adults doing our own thing, we still need support and a space of our own. The devotion of resources to this center really shows that Laguna Beach values young people,” Flanagan said.

The Port High School 2 teens painting

Courtesy of The Port

Several local teens enjoy the painting area offered at The Port

The Leadership Council consisted of 10 Laguna Beach high school students who united with the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach for over a year to create a space solely dedicated for high school students. 

Those associated with the program say that it’s rewarding to witness how the creative minds and dedication of these individuals unfolded a beautiful beginning; moreover, to have the City of Laguna Beach provide a unique space for The Port, in order to make this possible; as well as the collaborative efforts of Laguna Beach Unified School District and School Power in the making of this program. 

At the ribbon cutting ceremony in September, BGC-Laguna’s CEO Pamela Estes and BGC-Laguna’s Impact Director Faye Cartmale expressed a few words of gratitude for having the opportunity to take part in the design and delivery of such a program that aims to benefit the futures of local high school students.

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, State Senator David Min and LBHS Principal Dr. Jason Allemann also attended the ceremony, with guests enjoying music, food and drinks after the ceremony. 

The Port High School Student Union will be a place solely dedicated to high school students, created by high school students themselves. The opportunities offered will range from community service projects, a leadership council committee, college prep and homework help, physical and emotional wellness workshops, and special social events like karaoke, movie nights, dances and more. 

For more information about The Port High School Student Union, visit www.theportlb.com or call 949.549.4016.

 

