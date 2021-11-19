NewLeftHeader

 November 19, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 111921

Dennis' Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Rhythms of El Niño-La Niña climate pattern

Dennis 5Continuing with more stuff from Weather 101, we arrive at the global consequences of El Niño and our present significant La Niña event. 

The twists and turns in the ongoing dialogue between ocean and atmosphere in the Pacific can have a ripple effect on climatic conditions in the far-flung regions of the globe. This worldwide message is conveyed by shifts in tropical rainfall which affects wind patterns over much of the globe. Imagine, if you will, a rushing stream flowing over and around a series of large boulders. The boulders create a train of waves that extend downstream with crests and troughs that show up in fixed positions. If one of the boulders were to shift, the shape of the wave rain would also change, and the crests and troughs might occur in different places.

Dense tropical rain clouds distort the air flow aloft which is about 5-10 miles above sea level – much as rocks distort the flow of a stream, or islands distort the winds that blow over them, but on a horizontal scale of thousands of miles. In turn, the waves in the air flow determine the position of the monsoons, and the storm tracks and belts of strong winds (commonly referred to as jet streams), which separate warm and cold regions at the Earth’s surface. 

In El Niño years, when the rain area that is usually centered over Indonesia and the far western Pacific moves eastward into the central Pacific, the waves in the flow aloft are affected. This causes unseasonable weather over many regions of the globe, significantly displacing the north Pacific jet stream – and results in a very wet year in normally semi-arid Southern California. 

Here in our neck of the woods, the last two mega El Niños from 1982-83 and 1997-98 produced well over 30 inches of rainfall with a whopping 37.27 inches during the 1997-98 campaign. It was Laguna’s wettest season on record – nearly three times our annual normal of 13.95 inches. There was actually more rain here than the Pacific Northwest that season. On the other end of the scale, our driest winters have all occurred under the influence of a major La Niña event.

The impacts of El Niño upon climate in temperate latitudes show up most clearly during wintertime. For example, most El Niño winters are mild over western Canada and parts of the northern United States – and wet over the southern United States from Texas to Florida. El Niño affects temperate climates in other seasons as well, but even during wintertime, El Niño is only one of a number of factors that influence temperate climates. 

Therefore, El Niño years are not always marked by “typical” El Niño  conditions the way they are in parts of the tropics. Our most recent significant El Niño in 2015 acted totally out of character, as we got only about eight and a half inches of rain in the 2015-16 season. That was the first time in recent memory where well below normal rainfall was recorded in our area, not a typical pattern at all. Had enough? Me too! We’ll cover the benefits of El Niño and La Niña predictions in the next issue of Stu News Laguna. 

Until then, ALOHA!

 

