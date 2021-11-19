NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

Laguna Canyon Artists Studios to hold holiday open house

Every artist needs a studio in which to bring their creations to life: a private sanctuary to spread out and nurture new ideas. Ideally, a studio is also a space to share new work, thoughts and camaraderie. True to its roots as an artists’ colony, Laguna Beach has many studios, but the largest group – Laguna Canyon Artists Studios – is housed in three buildings on Laguna Canyon Road, just past Big Bend.

Laguna Canyon Artists Studios has an interesting back story. It’s been the home to scores of professional artists for decades, but it didn’t start out that way. It grew organically from its original purpose as storage and workspace for contractors and tradesmen. It was also the home of the popular ‘80s workout center, The Girls’ Gym.

Laguna Canyon Artists Elizabeth Bridy

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Canyon Artists

Laguna Canyon Artists Studios artist Elizabeth Bridy

The original basic units had garage door-style roll up facades. In the early ‘90s, David Cooke a carpenter with a woodworking shop in the complex, took up painting. To accommodate his new passion, he converted the adjoining space to an artist’s studio. When the dot-com recession took a toll on many of the tenants, leaving vacancies, two European art patrons, Mike and Riggie Horvath, saw an opportunity to purchase the buildings. The Horvaths re-visualized the spaces as artist studios and began the transformation, replacing the garage facades with French and Dutch doors, introducing skylights to bring in natural light and improving the flooring. They created an environment uniquely suited to artmaking, and before long they had a waitlist of artists wanting in.

Laguna Canyon Artists Worden

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Canyon Artists Studios jeweler Karin Worden

Riggie remains an active daily presence on the property, along with her son Phillipe, who has an architectural design studio onsite. What is remarkable is that Riggie has chosen to keep rents reasonable, even as Laguna rents skyrocket. Understandably, the wait list for studios is often lengthy.

Riggie was declared Individual Art Patron of the Year at the 2019 Laguna Beach Art Alliance Art Star banquet, where she was cheered on by her tenants and other artists attending the annual event.

Laguna Canyon Artists Mead

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Canyon Artists Studios painter and jeweler Gina Mead

Current occupants include abstract and representational painters, ceramicists, jewelers and the headquarters of Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA). The complex currently houses more than 40 artists, including many past and present Festival of Arts and Sawdust Festival exhibitors.

According to Michael Obermeyer, current president of the California Art Club, “It’s an idyllic setting for artists who want to be based in Laguna Beach, close to all the galleries and shows in town and to be in a close-knit community. This is the 20th year we have done the December Open House.”

Laguna Canyon Artists painter Tom Swimm

Laguna Canyon Artists Studios painter Tom Swimm

“This artists’ complex is unique in our area,” said painter and printmaker Sheryl Seltzer. “I have been here for 16 years and I have continued to grow, surrounded by an ever-fascinating group of artists. Some of us have been here seemingly forever and some are new, and we all contribute to the beating heart of creativity that lives here. We remain grateful to the vision that the Horvath family has had for this place and the artists in it. Come see us!”

Laguna Canyon Artists Buzan

Laguna Canyon Artists Studios painter and printmaker Hedy Buzan

The public is invited to explore this wonderful complex during the Holiday Open House on December 4-5 from 11 a.m-4 p.m. Meet the artists in their studios, where you can find unique gifts directly from their workspaces.

Laguna Canyon Artists Studios are located at 3251 Laguna Canyon Road, between Big Bend and the Dog Park. Ample parking is located on site and is free of charge.

Laguna Canyon Artists Seltzer

Laguna Canyon Artists Studios painter and printmaker Sheryl Smith Seltzer

Laguna Canyon Artists mixed media artist Shelly Evans

Laguna Canyon Artists Studios mixed media artist Shelly Evans

 

