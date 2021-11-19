NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

Police Foundation seeking community members 111921

Police Foundation seeking community members to serve on their Board of Directors

The Laguna Beach Police Foundation (LBPF) is non-profit organization that was created by the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association to improve the practice of policing in the community, while also improving the quality of life for those who live, work and play here.

With that in mind, the LBPF is seeking community members interested in learning more about the Foundation and possibly applying for a position to serve on their board of directors.

The LBPF is guided by the board who helps raise funds to support community events, youth programs and charitable donations of worthy causes within the community. 

The Foundation also provides funds to access counseling and wellness services for Laguna Beach Police Department employees; promotes employee recognition initiatives; attends police conferences and state and national memorial ceremonies; provides scholarships for police department employees and their children; and facilitates employee development and training that is not covered through the city.

Finally, the LBPF assists in providing information, resources and financial support for deceased, injured, disabled, catastrophically ill or displaced members of the LBPD and their families.

If this type of opportunity is of interest to you, contact LBPF Board Chairman Larry Bammer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

