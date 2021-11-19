NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

Festival of Arts mourns the passing of longtime FP 111921

Festival of Arts mourns the passing of longtime board member Robert (Bob) Moffett of Laguna Beach

Festival of Arts mourns Moffett

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Robert (Bob) Moffett

It is with deep regret that the Festival of Arts announces the passing of longtime board member Robert (Bob) Moffett. Bob passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, one day after his 85th birthday.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of our friend and fellow board member, Bob Moffett,” said Festival of Arts president David Perry. “Bob, his wife Jacquie and their family have been involved with the Festival over several decades, with Bob’s most recent service as a longtime member of our board of directors. The Festival benefited immeasurably from his outstanding leadership, friendship, guidance and wisdom. He will be greatly missed. We are forever grateful for his invaluable contributions and express our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Bob was born and reared in San Fernando, California. In 1953, after attending UCLA, he started his successful career in the entertainment business in engineering and production at KTLA, where he was later promoted to engineering supervisor overseeing many of the station’s video-tape productions. Recruited by KOCE in 1970, Bob became chief engineer. He was later promoted to station manager before retiring from KOCE after 26 years.

Bob loved the beach and met his future wife Jacquie in Corona del Mar, while playing volleyball. They married in 1961 and moved their family to Laguna Beach in 1967, the same year Jacquie first juried into the Festival of Arts. Bob and Jacquie shared a full life of travel and they enjoyed their many trips to Utah.

Bob also shared his passion for the arts with Jacquie, a longtime Festival exhibitor and former Festival board member. Actively devoted to improving the welfare of Laguna Beach and the Festival of Arts, Bob joined the Festival board in 2009 and was instrumental in developing long-range plans for the upgrading of the Festival and Pageant facilities.

Festival of Arts board member Wayne Baglin added, “Bob was a gentle soul who was a great listener and saved his comments to observations or opinions that really mattered to him and his friends. He will be very much missed.”

Bob is survived by his wife Jacquie, sons Kristofer and Todd, daughters-in-law Carolyn and Tina, and granddaughter Madelynne. His ashes will be scattered in his beloved Pacific Ocean. If you would like to share your fond memories and expressions of sympathy with the Moffett family, please do so here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.