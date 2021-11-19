NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

The art of curation: A conversation FP 111921

The art of curation: A conversation with the co-curators of Laguna Art Museum’s Permanent Collection Exhibition Sky Space Time Change
By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for the full story as well as our arts calendars.

In 1993, author and MIT physicist Alan Lightman wrote a profound little book called Einstein’s Dreams. Set in 1905 Switzerland, the novel contemplates Albert Einstein as he finalizes his theory of relativity. Each night, for 30 nights, Lightman imagines Einstein dreaming different conceptions of how time might function in parallel worlds. What if time were circular? Lovers meet anew in endless loops, oblivious to the relentless repetition of their identical unions. In another, time appears as a visible dimension. One early chapter posits two times – mechanical time (rigid) and body time (fluid). Later in the book, time moves at different speeds across the globe. Then it stops altogether. Each vignette considers a different construct of time and how it might be experienced. 

This meditation may feel hauntingly familiar as we continue grappling with one of the most surreal years in recent history. Over the past 20 months, time has felt…well…weird. Some say it felt like we lost a year, as though time stood still. Then again, life changed so fast. Did time rush past us? Or did it slow down? Add in environmental considerations as climate change continues to accelerate our planet’s potential demise and the role humans play in the outcome. 

Never had we had so much collective time to consider these ideas in isolation – the sky as we spent more time outdoors, the rapidly changing world around us and our responsibility for its precarious future.

Whether a subconscious exploration of what we’ve been through, or a conscious nod to universal questions about the nature of time and its mark on the environment, the Laguna Art Museum is showcasing 34 pieces from its permanent collection in response to these ethereal issues. 

the art LAM 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Sky Space Time Change will be on display through April 25, 2022, with a second part and expansion of the exhibition coming in February

Sky Space Time Change is an exhibition of ideas as much as works of art. The assemblage was selected in response to Rebeca Méndez’s current Art + Nature installation, Any-Instant-Whatever. Occupying the adjoining two rooms, the exhibit exists in conversation and sometimes opposition to Méndez’s work. While each piece stands alone, the concerns evoked by the collection as a whole become even more interesting. 

Curious about how such exhibitions come together, I sought out the masterminds behind the show. Co-curated by Sharrissa Iqbal and Michael Duncan – and assisted by the Museum staff including Registrar Tim Campbell, Director of Design and Installation Tim Schwab, and Museum Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee – the two combed through the permanent collection’s database (totaling roughly 5,000 objects) to select the 34 works on display. 

“For the first time, we opened our collection’s database to outside curators,” Campbell said. “They worked off-site and went through the records, using keyword searches, artist names, title searches and dates to find things they thought were appropriate.”

Duncan and Iqbal introduced me to several of the 34 pieces and why they were chosen. 

Click here to read the rest of this story in our Arts section…

 

