NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

The Festival of Arts Annual Meeting highlighted FP 111921

The Festival of Arts Annual Meeting highlighted the importance of robust and flexible leadership

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for the full story as well as our arts calendars.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, for the first time since 2019, the Festival of Arts (FOA) came together for its annual meeting. A crowd gathered outdoors on the FOA grounds to celebrate a successful 2021 season and acknowledge the myriad obstacles board members, managers, staff and volunteers overcame to stage a prosperous and popular show. 

Shuttering the grounds during the summer of 2020 had a profound economic impact on the organization, perhaps more than the public realized. Through their collective skills, fiscal responsibility, dedication and flexibility, the management team navigated some treacherous financial waters. Forced into several risky and difficult decisions, their prudent strategies paid off. The result is an organization arguably stronger than before.

Here are a few highlights from the evening. 

Farewell to a friend

Before officially opening the meeting, President David Perry announced the passing of FOA board member Bob Moffett on November 3, one day after his 85th birthday. Moffett served on the board since 2009. For more than 50 years, he and his wife Jacquie contributed their time and experience to the Festival of Arts and the larger Laguna Beach community. 

In 1953, after attending UCLA, Moffett began his successful career in the entertainment business in engineering and production at KTLA. Promoted to engineering supervisor, Moffett oversaw many of the video-tape productions. Moffett became chief engineer at KOCE in 1970, and was later promoted to station manager before retiring from KOCE after 26 years.

Fellow board member Wayne Baglin said, “Bob was a gentle soul who was a great listener and saved his comments to observations or opinions that really mattered to him and his friends.” 

His friendship and leadership will be missed.

Navigating tricky financial waters

After introducing the board of directors and management team, Perry acknowledged the many hardships the pandemic wrought on the organization. “We made it through a difficult two years, starting with the cancellation of our summer show in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Perry said. “The Festival was in desperate financial shape. At the time the summer show was canceled, we’d sold about $3,000,000 in tickets and spent the money in preparation.”

The Festival made personal contact with thousands of patrons, most of whom requested refunds. “All of this was made more difficult by the unexpected decision by the Festival’s longtime credit card processor to freeze distributions to the Festival from credit card transactions.” 

As a result, the board made a series of difficult, and often heartbreaking, decisions. They were forced to furlough staff (leaving only a minimal team of managers in place), borrow money, drastically cut all expenditures, liquidate investments to meet nonoperating debt demands and negotiate a reduction in the size of the Pageant’s orchestra. Meanwhile, at the time, the future of the organization remained entirely uncertain.

The Festival pivoted to digital platforms including virtual concerts, virtual art exhibits and even a virtual fundraiser. “Our goal was to raise $100,000 and to our pleasant surprise, we raised over $300,000 because of the generosity of our members, patrons and community supporters,” Perry said. The organization also applied for grants, PPP loans and a government-sponsored loan.

the festival FOA 1

Click on photo for a larger image

FOA President David Perry delivered the Board’s report at the 2021 Annual Meeting

The difficult decision arrived on April 15, when the board had to decide whether to move forward with the 2021 summer season. The bet was big, the future uncertain, but it paid off. More than 150,000 people attended this past summer’s show. Many Festival exhibitors reported that art sales soared to all-time highs and “Made in America” (a Pageant theme announced in 2019) took on much broader significance in 2021. 

“Midway through the summer program, the Festival received a Shuttered Venue Operators grant which will allow us to weather the serious operational challenges caused by the loss of an entire year’s worth of revenue,” Perry said. “We appreciate that the governmental agencies understood the difficulties presented by the pandemic and are grateful that they recognized the importance of the arts and stepped up to provide the arts community with such much-needed support.”

Times of uncertainty reveal an organization’s resiliency, Perry said. The challenges posed by the pandemic offered opportunities to reconnect and recognize the power of working together. The year was a reminder to take nothing for granted and remain grateful in the face of adversity. “I believe the worst of it is behind us and I’m confident that I will be attending the Festival’s 100-year anniversary in 2032,” he said.

the festival FOA 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf delivered the Mayor’s report, congratulating the Festival board and staff for their resolve in putting the organization back on firm footing

Treasurer Report

Treasurer Fred Sattler opened his report with the following poignant quote, “Samuel Johnson said, ‘When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.’ That, in a nutshell, is what the Festival’s 2021 fiscal year was all about,” Sattler said.

Click here to read the rest of this story in our Arts section…

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.