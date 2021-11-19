NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

Fair Game 111921

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

City surveying community for thoughts on quality of life for future planning

Fair Game Toms new headshotA few things out of City Hall you should be aware of. First, the City is conducting a “comprehensive quality of life survey for businesses and residents.”

It will begin this weekend, with randomly selected residents and businesses receiving it. Don’t worry if you don’t initially receive one, because all residents will soon be able to complete the survey by visiting a link provided on the City’s website.

According to City Manager Shoreh Dupuis, “We will use the feedback collected from the survey at the City Council Strategic Planning Session in February to help incorporate community feedback into goals set for the next five years.”

Back in October, the City Council approved the survey and hired an independent consultant, Polco, to develop it.

Be patient, but if there are questions, you can address them to Jeremy Frimond, a Senior Management Analyst in the City, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at 949.464.6673.

• • •

Mark it down, Hospitality Night, co-sponsored by the City and the Chamber of Commerce, will be Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-10 p.m.

It begins in the Peppertree Lot (Lot 2 between Ocean and Forest avenues). There’s a tree lighting planned for 6:10 p.m., with Santa arriving prior to.

Think traffic and think closed streets beginning at 3:30 p.m. 

• • •

The Coast Film Festival is now virtual at https://watch.eventive.org/coastfilmfestival

Ten films are available for your viewing: Girls Can’t Surf, Grand Canyon Adventure, Kiss the Ground, Lost Prophets, Shorebreak, Everyday Wonders, Solace, Our Oceans, Our Public Lands and Wanderlust.

Viewers can purchase individual tickets to each film or a Buy Access Virtual Pass for the works. 

Enjoy the shows!

• • •

We’ve kept you posted on the Bizarre Bazaar, the very fun and interesting sale of props, costumes, artwork, books, memorabilia and other stuff from the Pageant of the Masters. It happens on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Festival grounds.

But while you’re there, here’s another opportunity. If you join the Pageant Legacy Society, you may purchase and name a Pageant seat in the iconic Irvine Bowl. The Irvine Bowl is obviously where the Pageant is held, so this opportunity presents a way to celebrate the memory of a loved one, honor an arts lover, promote a business or organization, or just put your own name on the darn thing.

Seats range in price from $500-$2,000. Purchased seats will be adorned with an engraved plaque that will be affixed to the seat.

Now think, with the holidays upcoming, we always have that person “who has everything.” I’ll betcha they don’t have one of these.

• • •

Speaking of shopping, the Winter Fantasy is November 20 through December 19 at the Sawdust Art Festival. Shop handcrafted art by 150 artists and makers, in an enchanting winter wonderland with thousands of lights, decorations, falling snow, music, community performances, carolers, holiday classes and even the big guy in red from the North Pole.

Tickets can be purchased at https://sawdustfestival.org.

• • •

A note came across my desk the other day. It was from Alexi Bouhbot, who owns a store in town called Le Macaron French Pastries. She posed a question, “I was wondering if you could help me with finding out how I would be able to notify locals that we are back open again with our delicious macarons and (other) exciting new products? Our new location is at 184 S. Coast Highway.”

Well Alexi, this is one way that I came up with. Hopefully it helps.

• • •

The Chabad Laguna Beach is going to host and construct a CAN-orah with the Hebrew School Chanukah event, on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. It’s open to ALL community children.

The school is hoping the community will partake by dropping off a bag of food cans (15 oz. standard cans) at the Chabad, or by donating to sponsor cans at www.chabadoflaguna.com. They’ll then purchase the cans for you.

Then on the 30th, the children and families will construct a CAN-orah Menorah. They’ll make it fun by inserting candles and holders in the Menorah. And for those in attendance, they’ll enjoy latkes, dreidles and gelt.

So, what happens to the cans afterwards? Glad you asked, they’ll be donated to the Laguna Beach Food Pantry for families in need.

Chabad Jewish Center is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway. You are encouraged to drop off cans today, Monday or Tuesday (deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 23). You can leave your bag at the door, if they’ve stepped out, but put your name inside. Questions, call Perel at 949.499.0770.

For those that don’t know about Chanukah, it’s a time about “bringing light into this world.”

• • •

Mosey on down to the Promenade this weekend and enjoy some of the entertainment. Tonight, you can enjoy singer, guitarist and composer Beth Wood, from 6-8 p.m.; tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 20, singer, songwriter and former morning jock back in the day for Laguna Beach’s KX93.5, is Jason Feddy from 6-8 p.m.; and Sunday from 5-7 p.m. is Jodi Siegel, blues, R&B and pop.

Take a jacket, it’ll be a little chilly.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.