 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

Festival offering most Bizarre shopping spree of the season 

Have you ever wanted to bring a piece of the Pageant of the Masters home with you? Thanks to The Da Vinci Guild and the Festival of Arts, now you can. On Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., the Pageant of the Masters will open its curtains for just a few hours for a garage sale like no other which they have dubbed “The Bizarre Bazaar.”

“The Bizarre Bazaar” will grant the public a rare and unique opportunity to purchase props, costumes, artwork, books, memorabilia and other ARTifacts collected from past Pageant of the Masters. Prices will range from $1-$1,500 and only Credit and Debit Cards will be accepted as payment.

This is a fundraiser event and donations will also be accepted in-person or via the Festival website

Festival offering Pageant poster

Courtesy of the Festival of Arts

“There will be something for everyone. A whole bunch of unexpected oldies, but goodies,” shared Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy and Da Vinci Guild founding member. “We will have Pageant re-creations of plein air paintings by famous Laguna artists of the early 20th century, assorted decorative hand props and vinyl banners.”

Challis Davy added, “There will be concrete animal sculptures by Lou Rankin, costumes including authentic Kimono and other period costumes, art books, ephemera and oversize framed prints on canvas. There will also be a few of my own original designs and paintings.” 

Taking place on one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, “The Bizarre Bazaar” offers the perfect opportunity for gift giving and merry-making. Shop one-of-a-kind holiday gift ideas perfect for the art lover and hard-to-buy-for loved ones. Like the song goes, make your list check it twice…at “The Bizarre Bazaar.” ‘Tis the season to shop and support the arts. 

One hundred percent of the proceeds from “The Bizarre Bazaar” will go to support the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to assist with producing the 2022 Fine Art Show and world-famous Pageant of the Masters. “The Bizarre Bazaar” is presented by The Da Vinci Guild, a philanthropic club founded by the volunteers of the Pageant in spring of 2021 to specifically produce fundraising events for the sole benefit of the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach and Pageant of the Masters. This philanthropic club’s activities are independent from and not affiliated with the Pageant or Festival management. 

The Festival of Arts Exhibit Grounds is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

 

