13th Annual Sports Swap raises more than $12,000 for TMS and LBHS PTAs

The 13th Annual Sports Swap, held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Laguna Beach High School’s stadium was a fun event for the entire community, with the LBHS and Thurston Middle School PTAs partnering together once again.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the line grew to more than 100 people waiting to enter Sports Swap right when the doors opened at 8 a.m. Sports gear and apparel in nearly every sport category was offered and sold at incredibly discounted prices, raising more than $12,000 for both PTAs, almost doubling the funds raised last year.

Photos courtesy of Sports Swap

Bringing home some cool sports stuff…even if it’s a bit hard to carry

KXFM Radio was on site broadcasting live with an inspired playlist of music and making announcements to the entire Laguna Beach community of listeners to come on down to Sports Swap and support both the high school and middle school students. Jedidiah Coffee generously provided its delicious gourmet coffee for free to all attendees. Troy Lee Designs, one of Sports Swap’s premiere sponsors, had a tent set up where they shared information on the importance of helmet safety, while doing live demos and handing out free stickers.

Troy Lee Designs, one of Sports Swap’s premiere sponsors

The Laguna Beach High School Athletics Boosters had an informational table on high school sports programs, with an on-site Boosters opportunity drawing.

For the first time, each attendee received a Laguna Beach Community Sports Resource Guide, created by Thurston PTA Treasurer Kelly Osborne that provides helpful information on all K-12 athletics and sports programs offered in the community.

Some dudes with their “new” boards

Sports Swap sponsor Cho’s Academy also had a table with information about martial arts programs.

Approximately 30 parent and student volunteers helped to make Sports Swap a success this year. Volunteers performed more than 130 pick-ups of sports gear from donors’ homes, with an additional 40 drop-offs. All unsold items were donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

Volunteers at the check out table

Sports Swap thanks all of their sponsors, including Catch Surf, Hobie, Troy Lee Designs, The Ranch, Jedidiah Coffee, Stu News and KXFM Radio for their generous support as well as the PTAs. A special thank you to the awesome parent and student volunteers, without whom Sports Swap wouldn’t have happened. Also, a big thanks to LBHS Principal Dr. Jason Allemann, TMS Principal Joseph Vidal, LBUSD Superintendent Dr. Jason Viloria, Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dixon, Public Information Officer Dr. Shelly Spessard, Communications Specialist Kayla Holmes, Facilities Assistant Ann Moneymaker, and Administrative Assistant to the LBHS Principal, Deb Maya.

She’s ready for that perfect wave

Laguna Beach resident publishes first book

Susan Hough, a Laguna Beach resident for 12 years, has been working behind the scenes in our community for quite some time. Her organization, Wisdom Spring, raises money to build wells for clean water and education in India and Africa through work with local teens at Laguna Beach High School. Her work with them highlights leadership and grassroots organizing, culminating in a big “Walking for Water” fundraiser each Spring. Hough is teaching youth how to make a positive impact in the world as she makes a huge impact of her own.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Susan Hough

Hough experienced a profound shift in her life when she first encountered the works of Sobonfu Somé, a Burkinabe [from Burkina Faso] teacher and writer, specializing in topics of spirituality. Somé wrote three books: her first, The Spirit of Intimacy, looks at relationships and intimacy through the lens of African spirituality and teachings. She founded the organization Wisdom Spring to teach African spirituality to westerners and to provide drinking water to villages in West Africa.

Submitted photo

Hough’s first book “Walking with Sobonfu” is available on Amazon

Now, Hough shares her story, wisdom and accessible rituals to find balance and connections in her debut book, Walking with Sobonfu: A Guide to Claiming Your Authenticity and Deepening Your Sense of Community.

What Hough didn’t realize, at the time, was that Somé’s books would lead her to a profound lifelong connection with the author. Through her friendship with Somé, Hough’s life expanded in deeper, more meaningful and more spiritual ways. Walking with Sobonfu chronicles Hough’s friendship with Sobonfu as they share experiences in North America as well as in Africa. The book is filled with the wisdom of both women and invites the reader to dive into the richness of their own lives through the rituals and ceremonies that bring about stronger connections to themselves, the earth and their communities. Her remarkable experiences are a tribute to the power of connection and friendship and are a powerful reminder of what it means to embrace one’s own voice and live from a place of deep authenticity.

She is eager to share her story with the community. It is available on Amazon.

For more information on Hough’s book, visit www.livingyourgifts.com. To find out more about Wisdom Spring, go to www.wisdomspring.org.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their November program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Enjoy a -0.3 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park with a park naturalist on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. who will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet on the beach at the bottom of the stairs at Pelican Point parking lot #2. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot.) Day-use fee: $15.

Crystal Cove Conservancy is hiring now for Educational Specialists, so if you (or someone you know) dream of a job that takes place along the trail, in the sand, or on a boat, this is your chance. Their team is hiring Education Specialists, responsible for teaching and delivering Crystal Cove Conservancy’s innovative STEM education programs to K-12 audiences and to the public at Crystal Cove State Park. Read the job posting for information on how to apply. The application deadline is Sunday, Nov. 28.

Laguna Playhouse holiday performances are sure to entertain

Laguna Playhouse will ring in the holidays with five joyous experiences that celebrate the season as only the Playhouse can.

Share in some outrageous holiday cheer with the always underdressed, The Skivvies; come spend time with Sister for a hilarious religious experience; take in the iconic sounds of Christmas with the music of the legendary Carpenters; enjoy a New Year’s Eve tradition (and the perfect start to 2022) with the always hilarious Rita Rudner; and start the New Year with a bit of Americana through the harmonic sounds of the Folk Legacy.

Here’s the lineup:

Photos courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

The Skivvies – “Say It Ain’t Snow”

–The Skivvies – “Say It Ain’t Snow” on Monday, Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Skivvies are back! Broadway’s Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments. Tickets are $51-$61. Vaccinated only performances.

Merry Christmas, Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas

–Merry Christmas, Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas on Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Long ago and oh so far away…the world fell in love with the Carpenters and their era-defining repertoire of songs. Led by Michelle Berting Brett and accompanied by her Nashville band, this show celebrates the biggest hits of one of the most successful recording acts of all time, and a full complement of their classic Christmas repertoire. Tickets are $71-$86. Vaccinated only performances.

Sister’s Christmas Catechism

–Sister’s Christmas Catechism on Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. It’s “CSI: Bethlehem” in this holiday mystery extravaganza from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages – whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production has been vaccinated, masked and is ready to take on Christmas in a very Sister way. Tickets are $46. Vaccinated only performances and masks required.

Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinated New Year’s Eve!

–Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinated New Year’s Eve! on Friday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Join superstar comedienne Rita Rudner for her sixth annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Rudner is back to usher in a hilarious start to 2022. Not only one of America’s top comedians, she is also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. Tickets are $105-$131. Vaccinated only performance.

Folk Legacy Trio

–Folk Legacy Trio on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. Folk Legacy Trio brings together the talents of George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins to sing the great songs of the folk era. They have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since its very beginning, sharing stages with the best-known names of the folk era – Peter Paul & Mary, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Barry McGuire, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, The Mamas & The Papas, The Association, John Sebastian, Josh White Jr., The Limeliters, Glenn Yarbrough, The Kingston Trio and Pete Seeger. These are the friends and memories the Folk Legacy Trio bring to life with the memorable and exciting music of the Great American Folksong Book™. Tickets are $56-$71. Vaccinated only performances.

All performances take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mondays-Saturdays: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Local violin shop owner builds custom violin as a gift to Laguna student or player

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Stephen Davy, owner of Stephen R. Davy Violins, spent the pandemic building a custom violin for a fortunate recipient, who has yet to be found.

Prior to that time, Davy received an art grant for $5,000 – funded by the Wayne Peterson Fund – from the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission to build a custom violin so that it could be gifted to a local Laguna student or player.

“I am interested in gifting it to help inspire a musical student to pursue music,” Davy said. “The recipient would need to have some form of connection to Laguna or lived in Laguna and has moved to college. We prefer an intermediate to skilled level young player. It was a great thing what the Arts Commission did, and I hope to get the violin to the right person. I look forward to who that might be.”

This was among the many donations made by the Wayne Peterson Fund of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation.

Submitted photo

Custom violin awaits recipient

Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl developed a proposal for a grant program for Laguna Beach artists to return to creative work. Poeschl shared the concept with the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, who has undertaken great work and has supported the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. A donation of $100,000 was awarded to the City of Laguna Beach, made possible by a gift from the Wayne Peterson Fund of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, to support Laguna Beach artists. The grant program was unanimously supported by the City Council and Arts Commission.

As a community, Laguna Beach has evolved with artists at its core. Artists are integral in shaping the city and are an economic driver. The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission believed that in order to support resident artists they need to work here to remain here. As a result, the Fostering Creativity Grants program was initiated.

Grants were awarded to Laguna Beach resident artists of amounts between $1,000 and $8,000.

According to his wife, Dee Challis Davy, once a recipient is found, part of the grant proposal was that Davy would host a recital at which his daughter-in-law would play the custom violin and then present it to the recipient.

Violin shop

“It took several months,” Davy said. “It’s a long process that can’t be rushed, especially in later stages.”

Davy established Stephen R. Davy Violins in 1974 in Washington D.C. and relocated to Laguna Beach in 1982. For many years, he was also a professional guitarist. Originally working out of his house, Davy opened his shop in 1993 across the street from his current location – which he moved to in 2008. Before he opened his store, Davy ran an antique shop where he displayed violins.

Submitted photo

Davy looks forward to finding the right recipient

Stephen R. Davy Violins specializes in the sales, restoration and repair of fine bowed instruments as well as bow re-hair, rentals, accessories and adjustment. They also provide rental instruments supporting school music programs in the Southern California area.

Davy studied violin making with Italian luthier Albert Moglie, a master violin maker and the curator for more than 50 years of the Stradivarius instruments at the Smithsonian Institution, specializing in fine bow re-hair and personal adjustment appointments for optimum sound quality. Davy credits his mentors Harry Duffy, Karl Roy, Albert Moglie and Lynn Hannings.

Anyone interested in becoming the recipient of the violin, should call Davy at 949.499.5088 for more information on how to apply.

Stephen R. Davy Violins is located at 31662 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information on Stephen R. Davy Violins, go to www.davy-violins.com.

Laguna Art Museum exhibition showcases the works of Jessie Arms Botke

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) is exhibiting A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke, now through January 16, 2022.

Bold, decorative studies of exotic birds and flowers are the subject of Botke’s most notable paintings. After settling in California, she reached her stylistic peak in the 1930s with eye-dazzling artworks adorned with gold and silver leaf, inspired by Japanese design and European landscape aesthetics.

Courtesy of LAM

Botke’s Cockatoos and Easter Lily Vine (Beaumontia), oil on panel, 1961, The Rowe Collection

Despite her prolific output and successful career, few exhibitions have focused solely on Botke’s work. This exhibition examines work from different periods of Botke’s career and travels including a magnificent 29-foot-long mural that once adorned the Oaks Hotel in Ojai, Calif.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Chanukah CAN-orah – A Menorah of canned goods

The construction of a CAN-orah is going to be the highlight of the Hebrew School Chanukah event at Chabad of Laguna Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m., and it is open to all community children.

“We are always looking for new ideas to keep the kids at the edge of their seat. The CAN-orah was perfect,” said Perel Goorevitch of Chabad. The community is invited to partake by dropping off a bag of food cans (15 oz. standard cans) at Chabad, or sponsoring cans by donating at www.chabadoflaguna.com, and they will purchase the cans for you. Each dollar will purchase one can.

Courtesy of Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach

Chabad of Laguna Beach celebrates with a Menorah parade

Children and families will construct the CANorah Menorah at the event and candles/holders will be inserted for the Menorah to be kindled. Latkes, dreidles and gelt will be available for all attendees. All cans will be donated to the Laguna Beach Food Pantry after Chanukah for families in need. RSVP to perel@chabadoflaguna.com.

Chanukah is about bringing light into this world. One can of food doesn’t seem like much, but a CAN-orah built with many cans is sure to add more light into this world, helping those less fortunate.

Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, laguna Beach. Cans can be dropped off Monday through Friday. The deadline is November 23. (If they have stepped away, please leave your bag at the front door with your name inside). For more information, contact Goorevitch at 949.499.0770.