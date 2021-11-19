NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery 111921

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery to hold art show

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is presenting “ATOMIC BABYLON: Still Glowing” to Laguna Beach as they host The Atomic Babylon Collection from artist-turned-activist, Victoria Moore and sculptor Dr. Nicholas Hernandez, Ph.D.

The exhibition follows its unveiling in August with UNESCO (United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization) and will continue on to Mexico and Austria in 2022 to raise awareness about “Atomic Veterans” and “Children of Atomic Veterans” worldwide. A portion of the proceeds will benefit both UNESCO and StillGlowing.org initiatives and projects.

Woods Cove The Waiting Room

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery

“The Waiting Room” artist Victoria Moore

The gallery is grateful to artists Nicholas Hernandez, Ph.D. Fine Arts and Victoria Moore for having the opportunity to present their art works for this historic cause; and Joanne Tawfilis, Ph.D. Fine Art, owner/director Muramid Arts and Cultural Center and UNESCO Center for Peace; Member, UNESCO U.S. National Commission; Member, International Commission of Artists for Peace; and Member of the Board, United Nations Association/UN Foundation (San Diego) for arranging the exhibit.

The public is invited to the opening of “ATOMIC BABYLON: Still Glowing” beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24 and continuing through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Gallery owner Rob Hoover and the management team will be working with Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) and the directors of First Thursdays Art Walk to expand and enhance the art experience. They look forward to raising awareness about this important and historic issue in our community and around the world. 

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is located at 1963 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Visit http://woodscoveart.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.