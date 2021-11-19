OC Supervisors narrow down redistricting maps, Laguna likely to join Newport in coastal district
By SARA HALL
How the county supervisorial districts will be drawn for the next decade is still up in the air following another public hearing this week, although the choices have been narrowed down to a few different iterations of two map proposals.
For Laguna Beach, the two base maps for all the final options keep the city with Dana Point, San Clemente and Laguna Niguel, but also join with Newport Beach and portions of Huntington Beach and/or Irvine. Laguna joining its northern neighbor of Newport would be a shift for the two coastal towns currently in separate districts.
This appears to similar to what local leaders were hoping for.
Following a unanimous vote by Laguna Beach City Council on November 10, Mayor Bob Whalen wrote a letter to the board on November 12 emphasizing their desire to keep the city within a contiguous coastal community of interest to include Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, portions – if not all – of Huntington Beach and portions of Irvine.
“We believe that maintaining the entire city of Laguna Beach with our coastal neighbors and portions of Irvine, based on our shared interest in the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park and Laguna Canyon entrance, meets the five stated criteria followed for drawing boundaries,” Whalen wrote. “As evidenced by the recent Orange County oil spill, the coastal communities share a unique bond. This bond goes beyond concern for our ocean to similar shared interests, from loud vehicle noise, impacts of tourism, water quality impacts from inland sources and sea-level rise, to name a few.”
Every 10 years, local governments use new census data to redraw their district lines to reflect how the populations have changed. In Orange County, the board of supervisors oversee the redistricting process.
How it plays out could change the political future of the county for the next decade.
Supervisors held a public hearing on Tuesday (Nov. 16) to consider input and narrow down the proposed redistricting maps. A board majority approved moving forward with five options based off of two proposed maps, 4C-1 and 5A-1 (the other three maps will be created following directed changes from supervisors).
The maps under consideration will be posted Friday (Nov. 19) afternoon. On Monday (Nov. 22), the board will likely adopt a final map. The board will consider the actual ordinance on December 7. The county has until December 15 to approve an ordinance adopting the selected map.
Click on photo for a larger image
Maps courtesy of County of Orange
The Board of Supervisors narrowed down the redistricting proposals to two maps (and a few different iterations including supervisor suggestions)
Districts must be substantially equal in population, although some deviations are allowed to accommodate traditional districting objectives (including maintaining communities of interest, creating compactness and compliance with the Voting Rights Act). A total deviation between the largest and smallest districts of less than 10% is presumptively constitutional.
Based on Orange County’s demographics, the VRA also requires a Latino majority-minority district be created. Several of the maps also contain at least one district with nearly or more than 30% Asian citizen voting age population.
The vote for moving map 5A-1 forward was unanimous.
Vice Chairman Doug Chaffee’s proposed 5A-1 map is very similar to the revised map that Lisa Bartlett (whose district includes Laguna Beach) submitted, but after studying the small differences, she preferred Chaffee’s version. It’s compliant with the federal VRA, provides the Asian influence district, minimizes the city splits and keeps communities of interest together, she noted.
“I think it’s a good map,” Bartlett said.
His revised map solves a lot of the issues raised with the original proposed map 5, Chaffee noted, including keeping much of south county together and keeping Costa Mesa with Newport Beach.
“That was part of the intent in doing that, to kind of coalesce as much of the county as possible,” Chaffee said.
It also offers a good discussion in contrast with map 4C-1, he said.
In explaining why he’s inclined to reject maps two and five from consideration (both of which were top choices mentioned by public speakers), Supervisor Donald Wagner said each have been associated as the solution for one political party or another.
“The reality is we live in a divided county,” said Wagner, a Republican. “No question about it, we’ve become increasingly purple.”
But there’s one map that works, he added, proposal 4C-1. It respects the various communities of interest and meets all legal requirements, Wagner explained.
It also creates an important “coastal” district, Wagner said.
Chairman Andrew Do submitted the supported revised map 4C-1. Do said it respects the Voting Rights Act by creating a Latinx community, creates an Asian influence district, keeps both Little Arabia and Little Saigon intact, keeps coastal communities together and unites communities of interest.
“I put a lot of thought into 4C-1 to address all of these concerns,” Do said.
After reviewing all of the revisions, Supervisor Katrina Foley noticed a number of commonalities between map 4C-1 and the slightly different versions of map 5.
“The only difference in all of these maps is, frankly, where does Costa Mesa go?” asked Foley, whose district currently covers Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach.
Foley asked for a modification to map 4C-1 that would swap Costa Mesa (proposed to be included in district one) and the portion of Huntington Beach that’s proposed to be included in district five.
Costa Mesa has a lot in common with Newport Beach and other coastal cities, she pointed out, and should be in the same district as they share a number of the same resources, systems and issues. Both are under Newport-Mesa Unified School District, they share a homeless shelter, have combined service agreements and similar concerns about John Wayne Airport. They’ve never been in separate supervisorial districts in the county’s history, she said.
“It would be highly unusual to have Costa Mesa separated out and moved into district one,” Foley said.
Although Wagner argued that Costa Mesa isn’t a coastal city like Huntington Beach and swapping the two would “mess up the integrity” of the coastal district.
Costa Mesa has coastal view properties, borders Banning Ranch in the coastal zone and connects to the beach through trails, Foley responded.
“It is considered to be a coastal community by the people that live (there) and run their businesses, especially in the Newport Heights part of town,” she said.
The same argument could be made by other OC cities, Wagner replied, but it doesn’t actually touch the Pacific Ocean.
Ultimately, supervisors agreed that Foley’s suggestion is worth consideration, and it will be incorporated into a draft map option along with Bartlett’s and Do’s recommended changes.
Bartlett also proposed some changes to the 4C-1 map to fix the city splits that don’t work for the smaller towns, like Aliso Viejo or Laguna Hills. She also suggested Rancho Mission Viejo and Ladera Ranch be included in district 5, while moving the section of Irvine northeast of I-5 into district 3.
Wagner, who said he was a little resistant to accepting the changes on his motion to move 4C-1 map forward, noted that moving small areas into other districts could create unintentional issues elsewhere in the county.
“This is like a balloon, you push in one place and it’s going to pop out somewhere else,” Wagner said.
After some back and forth, supervisors directed staff to return with five maps to choose from: 5A-1; 4C-1; 4C-1 with Do’s changes; 4C-1 with Do’s and Bartlett’s changes; and 4C-1 with Do’s, Bartlett’s and Foley’s changes (directed with the flexibility to ensure no district would go above the 10% threshold).
Like previous public hearings on the redistricting, public speakers again largely favored maps two and five, or modified versions of each. A few speakers also specifically pointed out opposition to map 4C-1, one of the proposals that supervisors ultimately forwarded.
Supervisors also received hundreds of emails and comment submittal forms, most in support of either map two or five (or their different iterations).
With COVID, the census was late and now the redistricting process is being rushed to be completed in time, Bartlett said. During the process, community feedback and engagement was vital, she added.
“The public comments are very important,” said Bartlett, who was taking notes on what the public speakers mentioned.
Diane Harkey, a longtime Dana Point resident, former DP mayor and councilmember, as well as former California State Assemblywoman for the 73rd district, spoke in support of map 2A-1 (which was ultimately not moved forward by the board).
“I appreciate the work you’ve gone through; this is really a tough decision and it will be your legacy decision for the County of Orange, make no bones about it, there’s nothing else you will do that will affect and impact our county more.”
Map 2A-1 keeps south county together, Harkey said. It’s important to keep the cities in south OC in a single district because many share a number of services, as Harkey and others pointed out, including Orange County Fire Authority, OC Sheriff’s Department, water supply systems and the board governing water quality and school districts.
“There’s just so many commonalities,” Harkey said. “Keep our cities together. Allow us to have a voice in south Orange County.”
They also want to ensure continued representation on the OC Transportation Authority.
It’s very difficult to fit in direct north-south or east-west routes in the area, she noted. The I-5 corridor in south county sees traffic volumes as high as 350,000 vehicle trips per day, according to OCTA.
“We do have a lot of issues down there,” regarding streets and transportation, Harkey noted. “Our streets are not grid pattern, they can’t be, they’re hilly, they’re like spaghetti.”
However, map 2A-1 would have split Laguna Beach from Aliso Viejo, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point and San Clemente.
Tuesday’s discussion also included some accusations that map 4C-1 purposefully targeted Foley, a Democrat who lives in Costa Mesa and currently represents district two after winning a special election earlier this year.
Under map 4C-1, Foley would land in district one with Fountain Valley, Westminster, Garden Grove, Cypress, Seal Beach, Los Alamitos and a portion of Huntington Beach. Do, a Republican from Garden Grove, currently represents district one.
While district two is up for re-election in 2023, district one is not open until 2024. So, Foley would not be allowed to run until then.
Foley also expressed concern that her changes, which were echoed by the Costa Mesa city attorney, were not being respectfully considered.
“It’s hard for me to sit here and not feel that this is political targeting when you will not allow my amendments to even be considered,” Foley said. “If you’re trying to say it’s not about political targeting, it’s pretty obvious that it is.”
Redrawing the district lines is a political process, Do said, but there are laws that control and govern it.
There have been claims that certain proposals would benefit or disadvantage some supervisors, Do said. But it’s improper to say that one political group’s concerns are more important than another group’s concerns, he added.
Quoting a letter from a Costa Mesa resident who had concerns that gerrymandering would force the removal of Foley, Do said there are sometimes outcomes of redistricting that are difficult, but not deliberate.
“As we have seen from other maps, some of the fallout, some of the consequences of map-drawing is that sometimes it hurts some people,” Do said.
It could happen with maps other than 4C-1, he added.