 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

Ann E. Wareham departs as Laguna Playhouse FP 112321

Ann E. Wareham departs as Laguna Playhouse artistic director

Ann E. Wareham announced that she is departing her position as artistic director of the Laguna Playhouse. She will stay through the end of this calendar year to assist with the transition.

According to Wareham, “It has been a tremendous honor to be able to guide the Laguna Playhouse over this past decade and to serve the extraordinary arts community of Laguna Beach. It is such a vibrant and truly special place and I will be forever grateful for this opportunity.”

Ann E. Wareham headshot

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Ann E. Wareham

President of the Board of Directors Glenn Gray added, “Over the past 11 years, Annie has been instrumental in the artistic growth and vision of the Playhouse. The staff, crew, Playhouse donors and board of directors join me in wishing Ann nothing but the best as she embarks on her next journey.” 

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously operating not-for-profit theaters on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts directly to more than 80,000 patrons each season. www.lagunaplayhouse.com

 

