 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

Art in Public Places FP 112321

“Art in Public Places” – Bulkhead by Hal Pastorius

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the 36th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

art in distance

Click on photo for a larger image

For 20 years, “Bulkhead” resided at the Festival of the Arts

Bulkhead by Laguna artist Hal Pastorius was installed on July 7, 2016 in Laguna Beach at 355 Broadway St. near the bus station. It is a 6 ft. by 3 ft. by 1 ft. sculpture of stainless steel and painted COR-TEN steel and weighs in at 100 lbs.

John Watts Sr. purchased and donated this sculpture to the Laguna Beach Festival of the Arts in 1995. For 20 years, it resided at their location at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. It was on the left, in an elevated position halfway to the entrance to the Pageant of the Masters amphitheater, with a plaque on the retaining wall.

It was reinstalled on Broadway Street with a rededication on July 7, 2016 for a three-year loan at this site. 

It is symbolic of shipbuilding techniques – a symbol of strength and brute force needed to battle the sea. Traditionally, ships were considered feminine, the color red emphasizing the feminine. This is in direct contrast to the bold masculine design.

art in middle distance

Click on photo for a larger image

It was reinstalled at the current location in July 2016

Pastorius was well known in the boating community. As an avid boater he, and his wife Kay, took their 32-ft. Bayliner, Spice Sea, on three voyages to Mexico, logged 10,000 miles and wrote numerous articles about cruising on a small power boat. 

“Hal always wanted to expand his mind, spirit and art by doing things and choosing not to follow the easiest path. His wife, Kay, noted “nowhere was that search for fresh challenges more evident than in his approach to sculpture. From conception through execution, each work offered new perceptions of the way we experience space, form and time. A Pastorius sculpture represents the testing of limits with hard-won mastery.” 

Pastorius served on the boards of the Artist Equity in Los Angeles, Orange County Arts Alliance and Pomona Valley Civic Theatre. He served as chairman of the Laguna Beach Arts Commission, Laguna Beach Cultural Commission and on the Orange County Arts Alliance Disciplines Committee. 

Pastorius was the first president of Laguna’s Sawdust Festival at its present site in Laguna Canyon. He was involved in the purchase of the land and making it possible for hundreds of local artists to make a living selling their art. He lectured for the Getty Foundation and hosted thousands of children at his Laguna Canyon studio over his 35-year career as an artist. 

art in closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Pastorius sculptures can be seen all over the country

Once asked how he evolved into a metal sculptor, he answered: “My paintings were becoming smaller and smaller and the frames kept getting larger. When I framed a 16×16 painting into a six-foot frame, my wife bought me some welding equipment.” 

The City of Brea recognized his talent early in his career, when they championed “Art in Public Places” policies in California. Through this program, Brea acquired 12 monumental works of art by Pastorius. His work appears in Phoenix, AZ; Brookings, SD; Wichita Falls, SD; Cincinnati, OH; Houston, TX; and City of Orange, Corona del Mar, Costa Mesa, Cal State Fullerton, UCLA, Laguna Beach, Oxnard, Palm Springs, Riverside and Santa Ana. 

Pastorius died of a brain tumor in 1995 at the age of 58. His life is celebrated as an award-winning long time Laguna Beach resident, known for his monumental metal sculptures, yet he was proficient in a broad range of art forms.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here

